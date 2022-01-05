Log in
Linksys Launches New WiFi 6 Cloud Managed Access Point

01/05/2022 | 11:06am EST
Outfitted with a smaller and sleeker design, the new access point also comes with Linksys Cloud and free cloud management

Linksys, a global leader in home and business WiFi solutions, today announces the launch of its WiFi 6 Cloud Managed Access Point.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005345/en/

Linksys WiFi 6 Cloud Managed Access Point (Photo: Business Wire)

Linksys WiFi 6 Cloud Managed Access Point (Photo: Business Wire)

“While many workers and companies embrace hybrid work solutions, offices and small businesses still need to ensure they have the latest in fast, reliable and secure WiFi connectivity,” said John Minasyan, Director of Product Management, Linksys. “At Linksys we recognize both sides of the hybrid work era, and in addition to our remote work solutions we are excited to also launch our newest WiFi 6 Dual-Band access point.”

As retail stores, medical offices, small businesses, and commercial spaces begin to operate at pre-pandemic levels and foot traffic continues to increase, the WiFi 6 Cloud Managed Access Point’s 4x4 internal antennas deliver safer, more secure and faster WiFi for areas needing to service a high density of concurrent client connections. With the control plane in the cloud and a cloud-native operating system running on the units, zero-touch provisioning, configuration, management, and monitoring are extremely efficient and simple. With access to Linksys Cloud, users can also scale with no limit to the number of networks and devices managed.

Additional features include:

  • Qualcomm® Networking pro Platform 1200: Next-generation technology transforms business WiFi with its wire-like stability and blazing-fast performance.
  • Media-rich Captive Portal: Cloud hosted captive portal splash page and a built-in captive portal editor allows users to upload logos and graphics of any size, customized Terms of Service Agreement or even manage Wi-Fi access with an extra passcode at no additional cost.
  • Reduce costs: Use Cloud Management without recurring license fees and get access to dedicated professional technical support with no recurring fees.
  • TAA compliant: NDAA and GSA compliant for US government contracts.

For more information on the Linksys new WiFi 6 Cloud Managed Indoor Access point, please visit https://www.linksys.com/us/p/p-lapax3600c/. Details on availability coming soon.

Product imagery can be found here.

About Linksys

At Linksys, we strive to build the world’s most reliable, innovative, future-ready wireless technologies that can securely connect every person and everything, effortlessly. Founded in 1988, Linksys has since established itself as a premier networking brand. Today, Linksys hardware products, software, and services are sold in 64 countries worldwide, ranging from home routers and mesh systems to business access points and switches. Recently, Linksys expanded into education and enterprise through its partnership with Fortinet, the leader in enterprise-grade security. Linksys. For every connection.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Networking Pro Series Platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.


© Business Wire 2022
