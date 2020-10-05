Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Linley Fall Processor Conference Showcases Advanced Innovations in AI Chips and IP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 09:09am EDT

The Linley Group today announced an exemplary lineup of more than 30 technical presentations by industry leaders at the Linley Fall Processor Conference to be held on October 20–22 and 27–29, 2020. The conference will showcase the latest innovations in processors and IP cores for AI (artificial intelligence) applications, automotive, embedded, data center, IoT, and server designs.

This year’s event offers its biggest program ever, underscoring the massive growth in the AI chip industry. The program includes 33 technical talks, a dozen new announcements and disclosures, and several panel discussions. Attendees will be able to view live-streamed presentations and interact with the speakers during Q&A, breakout sessions, and scheduled one-on-one meetings daily from 8:30 am–12:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (11:30 am–3:30 pm Eastern).

Here are some of the many new product announcements and technology disclosures:

  • SiFive will announce its first CPU core that implements the RISC-V Vector extension for high-performance vector processing.
  • Untether AI will emerge from stealth and disclose a new non-von Neumann architecture designed to accelerate AI inference.
  • Flex Logix will disclose new details on its InferX chip, an embedded inference coprocessor.
  • Marvell will disclose new details about OCTEON CN98xx DPU architecture, including hardware accelerators for inline cryptography, regular expression matching, and virtualization.
  • Imagination will announce a new multicore AI accelerator that is highly scalable so as to enable the most demanding applications.
  • Think Silicon will introduce the NEOX AI IP Series, which enables the rapid deployment of AI applications on resource-constrained devices.
  • Cornami will disclose details of its unique TruStream Computational Fabric for next-generation machine-learning algorithms.
  • Deep AI will disclose its accelerated deep-learning solution for the edge, which implements training at a fraction of the cost of GPUs.
  • SiFive will introduce the Freedom U740, a next-generation SoC that combines a heterogeneous CPU complex with modern PC I/O.
  • Groq will disclose new benchmark results and details of its chip-to-chip interconnect capability.

Featured keynotes:

  • Google Technical Lead for TensorFlow Micro, Pete Warden, will present “What TinyML Needs from Hardware.”
  • The Linley Group Principal Analyst, Linley Gwennap, will present “Application-Specific Accelerators Extend Moore’s Law.”

Sponsoring companies include Arm, Flex Logix, Intel, SiFive, Arteris IP, Andes Technology, Achronix, Lattice Semiconductor, Ceva, Synopsys, Marvell, Ambient Scientific, Cadence, Think Silicon, Centaur Technology, Imagination, Cornami, Tenstorrent, SiMa.ai, GlobalFoundries, Hailo, GSI Technology, Fungible, Untether AI, Groq, Deep AI Technologies, BrainChip, Nvidia, The Khronos Group, and SemiWiki.

The Linley Group offers free admission to qualified registrants who sign up by October 16. For the full conference program, and to register, please visit http://www.linleygroup.com/FPC20.

About The Linley Group

The Linley Group is the industry's leading source for independent technology analysis of semiconductors for a broad range of applications including networking, communications, data-center applications, mobile, and embedded. The company provides strategic consulting services, in-depth analytical reports, and conferences focused on advanced technologies for chip and system design. The Linley Group is the publisher of the noted Microprocessor Report, a weekly publication. For insights on recent industry news, subscribe to the company's free email newsletter: Linley Newsletter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aEASTNINE : Nomination Committee for Eastnine's 2021 Annual General Meeting
AQ
09:31aZINZINO AB (PUBL) : Preliminary sales report q3 2020
AQ
09:31aCOPPER MOUNTAIN MINING : Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Notification
AQ
09:31aSUN PACIFIC HOLDING CORP : 's Subsidiary Street Smart Outdoor Corp Announces 5 Year Agreement with Township of Howell, New Jersey; Adding up to 40 New Advertising displays
AQ
09:31aBRIDGELINE DIGITAL : End of Year Corporate Update
AQ
09:31aMEDXTRACTOR : Announces Grant of Stock Options
AQ
09:31aCOPPER MOUNTAIN MINING : Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Notification
PR
09:31aSABINE ROYALTY TRUST : Announces Monthly Cash Distribution For October 2020
PR
09:31aAutonomous Trucking Startup Locomation to Leverage Nvidia Drive Agx Orin For human-guided Autonomous Convoying
BU
09:31aVELODYNE LIDAR : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant
2EQUINOR ASA : Risk assets rise on stimulus hopes and Trump's health progress
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : After Wirecard, a pitch for bigger DAX with stricter rules
4PHOTOCURE ASA : PHOTOCURE : announces new Cevira patent in Europe
5NH FOODS LTD. : Britain open to Aussie-style EU trade deal but Australia wants more

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group