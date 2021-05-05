Liqid : Works with ESG to Provide Technical Validation Report on Capabilities with NVIDIA A100 and NVIDIA V100 GPUs

Liqid Delivers an Adaptive Unification Plane for GPU-as-a-Service, Other AI-intensive Activities, Across Entire Digital Ecosystems, Regardless of Where Assets Physically Reside

Liqid, provider of the world’s most comprehensive composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) platform, today announced a new, free technical validation report from the analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group meant to validate Liqid’s CDI platform, Liqid Matrix. ESG found that the Liqid Matrix CDI platform accelerates time to value, increases resource efficiency, and improves IT agility for on-premises data centers. Liqid Matrix provides a fully adaptive, unifying platform for organizations to better integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications1, deploy more robust AI-driven high-performance computing (HPC), enable GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), and other activities driving innovation across industry verticals. Download the full report here to get ESG’s technical overview of how Liqid’s software-defined approach to composable infrastructure is preparing the data center for the next wave of innovation in artificial intelligence.

“Throughout our testing and evaluation, ESG validated that Liqid CDI can help organizations to compose servers on the fly, remove excess compute and storage capacity from existing server configurations, and reassign those same components to another workload, in a matter of minutes using the Liqid Command Center,” said Alex Arcilla, Validation Analyst, ESG. “ESG was impressed with the software-based solution Liqid offers to help organizations rethink their IT provisioning processes and uncover value from an on-premises data center infrastructure.”

Value, Efficiency, Agility: ESG Validates Liqid Matrix CDI Solutions

The goal of ESG Technical Validations is to educate IT professionals about information technology solutions for companies of all types and sizes. ESG’s expert third-party perspective is based on its Validation Team’s own hands-on testing as well as on interviews with customers who use these products in production environments.

The ESG team used a variety of strategies to test Liqid Matrix CDI solutions against three criteria: its ability to accelerate time to value, increase resource efficiency, and increase IT agility for handling vast and evolving data performance requirements associated with AI-driven applications that are being addressed by powerful NVIDIA accelerated computing such as the NVIDIA A100 and, NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPUs, as well as NVIDIA networking solutions.

The new technical validation finds that the ability to create bare-metal servers on demand via Liqid Matrix CDI software, can “drastically simplify” the process of configuring servers, reducing the time it takes to deploy new data center infrastructure from “weeks to months” to minutes, significantly accelerating time to value for critical data center-scale, GPU-driven computing associated with artificial intelligence.

“We’re energized by this ESG Technical Validation and excited to work with NVIDIA and other industry-leading technology partners to democratize GPU-accelerated computing in the data center acting as a key enabler for GPU-as-a-Service and other AI-driven data-center scale computing,” said Sumit Puri, CEO & cofounder, Liqid. “Liqid Matrix software acts as a unification plane for the entire digital ecosystem, delivering adaptive data performance for a wide variety of applications and connecting disaggregated physical assets regardless of where they reside to provide a platform for the next wave of innovation in AI and other high-value applications.”

Improving ROI with the Liqid Matrix Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure Platform

Liqid composable infrastructure leverages industry-standard data center components to deliver a flexible, scalable architecture built from pools of disaggregated resources. Compute, networking, storage, NVIDIA GPUs, FPGA, and other data center resources are interconnected over intelligent fabrics to deliver dynamically-configurable bare-metal servers, perfectly sized, with the exact physical resources required by each deployed application.

The key findings of the new ESG validation of Liqid Matrix composable disaggregated infrastructure solutions include:

Significantly shortened server provisioning process, enabling organizations to extract maximum business value from newly deployed servers in a minimal amount of time;

Capital expenditures savings resulting from significantly reduced need to overprovision resources; disaggregated CPU, GPU, NVMe, and networking can be pooled, shared, and redeployed with zero-touch via Liqid Matrix composable software;

Ease of software-defined scalability improves organizations’ ability to quickly adapt data center architecture to address business demands in real-time, ahead of competition, while minimizing operational expenses.

The report noted that “the value of this solution goes beyond its ability to configure servers on-premises for any given workload in real time. By drastically shortening the IT provisioning cycle, organizations can immediately utilize data center resources and increase their return on investment (ROI) in less time.”

Download the ESG’s Technical Validation for Liqid and learn how Liqid Matrix CDI delivers significant improvements in IT efficiency, performance, and agility for the valuable, AI-driven applications driving global innovation. To learn more about Liqid, go to www.liqid.com. Follow Liqid on Twitter and LinkedIn to stay up to date with the latest Liqid news and industry insights.

1 Source: ESG, a division of TechTarget, Technical Validation, Liqid Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure, April 2021.

