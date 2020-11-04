Liquefied Biomethane is a reality in Italy thanks to The SIAD Group working with Vulcangas and Iveco

Bergamo, 4 November 2020 : Italy starts the production of biomethane. In the last few days, in the province of Lodi, work on the first agricultural LNG production plant has been completed.

The project has brought together companies from an all-Italian supply chain: the SIAD Group, a chemical company specialising in the production and supply of gas; Vulcangas, a company that distributes LPG for both domestic and automotive use; Iveco, a manufacturer of industrial vehicles; and Lucra 96, a farm in the province of Lodi where the innovative plant is located. It is all the result of a year's work, now able to produce up to 3 tons of liquid biomethane per day.

By sharing its consolidated know-how in the technical and natural gas sector, in addition to the drive for innovation in the engineering field, SIAD has ensured a significant contribution through its Group companies : Tecno Project Industriale has developed the biogas purification unit (upgrading), while SIAD Macchine Impianti has developed the system for transforming biomethane from gaseous to liquid state, a fundamental step for its distribution ; finally, SIAD Spa manages the supply of nitrogen which is essential in the liquefaction process.

The supply chain, 100% 'made in Italy', is all part of CIB, the Italian Biogas Consortium: each subject, by pooling experience and expertise in its specific sector, has worked in synergy, with the shared objective of creating a project that will give a strong boost to the decarbonisation of transport, promoting the transition from an economy based on the use of fossil fuels to a more sustainable one, all in line with European Green Deal policies.

Biomethane, produced by anaerobic digestion of biomass, is similar in composition to methane. Used mainly in road transport, it can ensure a high reduction of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere compared with fossil methane.

This first plant is therefore of great strategic value and represents a further endorsement of a virtuous circle : Italy, relying on internal production of biomethane, which is less subject to sudden supply interruptions, will be able to start offering company fleet vehicles an alternative to importing from abroad. A more sustainable solution, also economically.

The first supply of a truck in Italy powered by biomethane will be shown live streaming on the social media channels of the Italian Biogas Consortium in Italian language on Thursday 5 November 2020 from 12.15 to 13.30. This will form part of the meeting: 'Il primo rifornimento di Bio-GNL in Italia', organised by CIB, Italian Biogas Consortium, plus the SIAD Group, Vulcangas , Iveco and Lucra 96, in the presence of Stefano Bonaccini, President of the Emilia-Romagna Region and Andrea Gnassi, the Mayor of Rimini.

The live broadcast from Lodi will be preceded by a short debate.

Social links to live streaming are as follows :

- Youtube

- Facebook

- LinkedIn

Below is the programme of the event:

LORENZO MAGGIONI

CIB-Italian Biogas Consortium

Presentation of the initiative

GIULIANO TONINELLI

Agricultural entrepreneur and LNG producer

Summary of the business idea

STEFANO BONACCINI

President Emilia-Romagna Region

ANDREA GNASSI

Mayor of Rimini

ANDREA BOSI

VULCANGAS - Biofuel distributor

The contribution of the distribution network to transport decarbonisation

FABRIZIO BRUFFA

IVECO - Producer of industrial vehicles

The company's vision for sustainable transport

DIEGO GAVAGNIN

LNG CONFERENCE - Initiative for the promotion of the LNG supply chain

The panorama of the sector in Italy

PIERLUIGI GRITTI

SIAD MACCHINE IMPIANTI - Liquefaction plant manufacturer

A story about the technology used

MAURIZIO BELLANDI

TECNO PROJECT INDUSTRIALE - Manufacturer of the biomethane system

Details of the technology used

MARCO POSSENELLI

SIAD - Liquefaction plant supplier

The SIAD Group and the biomethane supply chain: synergies for an innovative proposal