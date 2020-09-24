Log in
Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market 2020-2024: Forecasting Strategy to Undergo A Paradigm Shift from Crisis to New Normal during COVID-19 Pandemic

09/24/2020 | 07:46am EDT

The liquid-immersed transformers market will witness an incremental growth of USD 7.29 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005332/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get Free Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market 2020-2024 Sample!

COVID-19 Highlights

  • Industrials industry will have Negative impact due to the pandemic
  • Liquid-immersed transformers market is expected to witness Negative growth during 2020-2024
  • Industrials Industry will witness Indirect impact during the forecast period
  • Liquid-immersed transformers market growth is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Positive YOY

Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out to a wider target audience. This liquid-immersed transformers market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed liquid-immersed transformers market insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/liquid-immersed transformers market-industry-analysis

Key Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market Research Findings

  • A CAGR of over 4% is expected to be recorded in the liquid-immersed transformers market during 2020-2024
  • APAC will account for the highest incremental growth. The emergence of eco-efficient transformers, digitalization of transformers, and the increasing popularity of bio-based and naphthenic transformer oil will significantly influence the liquid-immersed transformers market's growth in this region.
  • Rising investment in renewable energy sources will boost the liquid-immersed transformers market growth
  • Emergence of eco-efficient transformers will have a positive impact on the liquid-immersed transformers market
  • Increasing popularity of dry-type transformers is likely to create hindrance for the liquid-immersed transformers market

For accessing Technavio’s key findings on drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping markets and industries toward an economic bounce back,

Sign up for 14- Day Free Trial of Technavio’s Subscription Platform

Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market Vendor Participation Scenario

  • Market is Fragmented
  • Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity
  • Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.
  • Prominent liquid-immersed transformers market players are ABB Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba International Corp.

With more companies navigating the pandemic gradually, this research analysis can be personalized to create a recovery path for the market participants. Try out our $1000 Worth Free Report Customization by Speaking to our Analyst or Industry Expert

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

  • Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus
  • Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus
  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Request for a FREE Sample on the Impact of COVID-19

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis
  • Industry innovations

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Power transformers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Distribution transformers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Toshiba International Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
