Liquid leak shuts Britain's Easington gas processing terminal, Norway flows unaffected

10/18/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Easington gas processing terminal was fully shut down on Monday after a liquid leak was detected, British Gas said, but the flow of gas from Norway was unaffected, according to pipeline operator Gassco.

British Gas said the leak has been contained, but over the next few days there will be an investigation to understand the cause of the liquid leak at the plant before production can resume.

Local fire and emergency services attended the gas terminal earlier on Monday but later left and all personnel on the site were safe and accounted for, British Gas said.

It said the incident was not "major" as the volume of gas produced at the plant was relatively small, and the attendance of the emergency services was in line with standard safety measures. The terminal was shut down from lunchtime on Monday.

The flow of gas from Norway via the Langeled pipeline to Easington was unaffected by the outage, Norwegian pipeline operator Gassco told Reuters.

"There is no connection, no impact," a Gassco spokesperson said.

Gas flows through the Langeled pipeline from Norway to Easington stood at 73.5 million cubic metres per day at 1704 GMT, which is close to full capacity, Gassco's real-time market information system showed.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London and Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by David Evans and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
