Liquidnet Expands ETF Capabilities in the US 

The firm further deepens liquidity proposition with US ETF offering

Liquidnet, a leading global agency broker, today announced the expansion of its Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) capabilities in the US with an unconflicted solution to trade ETFs in the region.

This announcement follows the launch of the firm’s EMEA ETF offering which recorded its largest trade of $33.8M in 2021. Its US equivalent is integrated in Liquidnet’s existing Equity trading application and is complemented by an RFQ process.

Rob Laible, Global Head of Equities, said: “By combining our award-winning trading technology and ETF RFQ process, we are affording our Members an additional layer of anonymity and enabling them to trade ETFs more efficiently, with seamless access to more liquidity in a fragmented and opaque ETF market.”

Laible added: “The number of ETFs in the United States has been growing exponentially for nearly two decades. However, many experience issues today when sourcing liquidity and the buy side industry is increasingly looking for new workflow solutions. As a global Agency Broker with over 20 years of experience in developing advanced trading technology, we believe we are uniquely positioned to deliver a market-driven solution that addresses the liquidity challenge and enables traders to access increased ETF liquidity at efficient pricing.”

This offering is supported by the Liquidnet Trading Desk, a highly experienced, global team of trading consultants, which now includes Jennifer Hubbs who returns to Liquidnet as Head of the Trading Desk, Americas. In her role, Hubbs focuses on developing the firm’s program trading services in the region and strengthening its offering including ETF, high touch and inter-region trading, and execution consulting. She brings over 15 years of experience in program trading and was a member of Liquidnet’s Trading Desk team from 2008-2017, before returning to the firm in 2021. She previously worked at Dash Financial, Bloomberg Tradebook, ITG and New York State Common Retirement Fund.

Hubbs said: “It is an exciting time to return to Liquidnet and a team of such strategic importance. The depth of experience and global nature of the Trading Desk team, as well as the innovative nature of its offering, positions Liquidnet as the Agency Broker partner of choice. This is what drew me back to Liquidnet and I am pleased to be a part of it.”

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a technology-driven, global institutional investment network that intelligently connects the world’s investors to the world’s investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 46 markets across six continents and seamlessly connects institutional brokers, investment banks, exchanges, alternative trading venues, and a growing list of data and research providers. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient, and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a leading global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. We are the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, trade execution, data & analytics, and market intelligence. www.tpicap.com

© 2022 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa, and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Liquidnet EU Limited is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525, and is registered with the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority as a Financial Service Provider, FSP number FSP3781. Liquidnet Singapore Private Limited is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services Licensee, CMSL number CMS 100757-1. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005001/en/