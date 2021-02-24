Log in
Liquidnet : Taps Industry Veteran John Emmert for Portfolio Trading Team

02/24/2021 | 08:35am EST
Emmert to head up High Touch and Portfolio Trading in the Americas

Liquidnet, the global institutional investment network, today announced the appointment of John Emmert as its Head of Trading Desk for the Americas. This appointment comes as Liquidnet continues to develop its best in-class execution solutions in the region. The agency-only Trading Desk operates within the Execution and Quantitative Services (EQS) group which leverages Liquidnet’s suite of algorithmic strategies, trading analytics, and quantitative models to deliver customized execution solutions.

In his new role, Emmert will focus on developing a new trading experience that brings together specialized institutional expertise and insight, unique liquidity search tools, and real-time analytics across the desk’s algorithmic program and single-stock trading capabilities. Based in New York, he reports directly to Liquidnet’s Head of Execution and Quantitative Services, Americas, Mike Capelli.

“As we continue to expand our high touch coverage model, John’s experience with the buy side, along with his strong industry relationships will be a key differentiator when combined with our real-time data and analytics execution products and solutions,” commented Capelli.

Emmert steps into this role with over two decades of trading and client relationship building experience. Most recently, he worked at ITG as Director on the Global Portfolio Trading team where his responsibilities included managing global portfolio trading baskets, advising clients on execution strategies, and managing the firm’s global equity prospecting initiative. Prior to ITG, Emmert worked for 10 years at Deutsche Bank Securities as Director in the Global Program Sales and Trading Group and held senior level trading and sales positions at Société Générale, Susquehanna International Group, BNP Paribas, and Bankers Trust.

“I’m thrilled to have joined a team with such a client-first mentality and to have the opportunity to further build upon Liquidnet’s leading execution solutions, technology, and innovative culture,” said Emmert.

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a technology-driven, global institutional investment network that intelligently connects the world’s investors to the world’s investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 45 markets across six continents and seamlessly connects institutional brokers, investment banks, exchanges, alternative trading venues, and a growing list of data and research providers. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient, and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

© 2021 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa, and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Liquidnet EU Limited is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525, and is registered with the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority as a Financial Service Provider, FSP number FSP3781. Liquidnet Singapore Private Limited is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services Licensee, CMSL number CMS 100757-1.


© Business Wire 2021
