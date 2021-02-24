Liquidnet : Taps Industry Veteran John Emmert for Portfolio Trading Team

Emmert to head up High Touch and Portfolio Trading in the Americas

Liquidnet, the global institutional investment network, today announced the appointment of John Emmert as its Head of Trading Desk for the Americas. This appointment comes as Liquidnet continues to develop its best in-class execution solutions in the region. The agency-only Trading Desk operates within the Execution and Quantitative Services (EQS) group which leverages Liquidnet’s suite of algorithmic strategies, trading analytics, and quantitative models to deliver customized execution solutions.

In his new role, Emmert will focus on developing a new trading experience that brings together specialized institutional expertise and insight, unique liquidity search tools, and real-time analytics across the desk’s algorithmic program and single-stock trading capabilities. Based in New York, he reports directly to Liquidnet’s Head of Execution and Quantitative Services, Americas, Mike Capelli.

“As we continue to expand our high touch coverage model, John’s experience with the buy side, along with his strong industry relationships will be a key differentiator when combined with our real-time data and analytics execution products and solutions,” commented Capelli.

Emmert steps into this role with over two decades of trading and client relationship building experience. Most recently, he worked at ITG as Director on the Global Portfolio Trading team where his responsibilities included managing global portfolio trading baskets, advising clients on execution strategies, and managing the firm’s global equity prospecting initiative. Prior to ITG, Emmert worked for 10 years at Deutsche Bank Securities as Director in the Global Program Sales and Trading Group and held senior level trading and sales positions at Société Générale, Susquehanna International Group, BNP Paribas, and Bankers Trust.

“I’m thrilled to have joined a team with such a client-first mentality and to have the opportunity to further build upon Liquidnet’s leading execution solutions, technology, and innovative culture,” said Emmert.

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a technology-driven, global institutional investment network that intelligently connects the world’s investors to the world’s investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 45 markets across six continents and seamlessly connects institutional brokers, investment banks, exchanges, alternative trading venues, and a growing list of data and research providers. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient, and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

