Lira on track for worst year in two decades under Erdogan

* Lira set to end 2021 down 44%, worst year in 2 decades
* Erdogan asks citizens to keep all savings in lira
* Lira by far the worst performing emerging market currency
* Central bank reserves plunge, Turks' FX holdings surge
ISTANBUL, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira was on track for
its worst year since President Tayyip Erdogan came to power two
decades ago, despite his appeal on Friday for Turks to trust his
unorthodox policies of slashing interest rates in the face of
soaring inflation.
The lira - by far the worst performer in emerging markets in
2021, as it was in previous years - is on a five-day skid in
which it shed 20% against the dollar.
It is down 44% on the year largely due to Erdogan's "new
economic programme" focused on exports and credit despite the
currency devaluation, which accelerated into a full-blown crisis
in the last couple of months, rattling the economy.
To ease the turmoil, the president unveiled a scheme last
week in which the state protects converted local deposits from
losses versus hard currencies, sparking a 50% rally in the lira
with the support of the central bank.
On Friday, Erdogan - whose opinion poll ratings are sliding
ahead of an election in 2023 - called on Turks to keep all their
savings in lira and shift gold savings into banks, saying the
market volatility was largely under control.
"As long as we don't take our own money as a benchmark, we
are doomed to sink. The Turkish Lira, our money, that is what we
will go forward with. Not with this foreign currency or that
foreign currency," he told a business group.
"For some time, we have been waging the battle of saving the
Turkish economy from the cycle of high interest rates and high
inflation," he said, reiterating his unorthodox view that high
rates raise prices.
In response the lira extended losses, weakening
as much as 1.4% to 13.414 against the dollar in thin trade, down
20% from the end of last week. It stood at 13.36 at 1115 GMT.
The lira crisis has badly eroded Turks' savings and earnings
and the record volatility has upended the budgets and future
plans of both households and businesses.
The currency has whipsawed from 18.4 to 10.25 versus the
dollar in the last two weeks alone, and is set to log its worst
year since 2001, when the International Monetary Fund lent
support to stem a crisis.
Erdogan's conservative AK Party began governing in 2002.
FOREX HOLDINGS SURGE
Under the new deposit scheme, intended to reverse the tide
of dollarisation, the state covers the difference between
deposit rates and the foreign exchange and gold rate for lira
converted into the new instrument.
Marek Drimal at Societe Generale said it provided some
backstop for the currency, though "market participants need to
see tangible steps to address underlying problems in the
economy".
Many analysts warn that if the lira continues to depreciate,
the scheme could further stoke inflation - which is already
above 21% - and add to the state's fiscal burden.
Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said this week Turks'
dollar holdings have fallen, but official data on Thursday
showed local holdings of hard currencies, which includes
companies, soared to a record https://tmsnrt.rs/3eyYdi6 $238.97
billion last week.
At the same time the central bank's net foreign currency
holdings - its effective buffer against financial crisis -
plunged to a near two-decade low of $8.63 billion.
A YEAR OF RED FLAGS
The central bank announced five direct interventions to
support the lira earlier this month, including more than $2
billion in the first three efforts.
It has announced none since the anti-dollarization scheme
was unveiled on Dec. 20, though its reserves drop-off signals it
backed some $8 billion in additional state interventions,
according to bankers and others.
The currency crisis was triggered by the central bank's
aggressive rate cuts, amounting to 500 basis points since
September, carried out under pressure from Erdogan.
Economists and former central bankers have called the easing
reckless given inflation is expected to hit 30% this month due
to the lira depreciation. Goldman Sachs expects it to reach as
high as 40% by mid-2022.
Erdogan's economic policy has sent real yields deeply
negative and amounted to a red flag for foreign investors, who
have fled Turkey in recent years.
The premium demanded to hold Turkish hard currency sovereign
bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries soared by 136 basis points
throughout 2021, based on the JPMorgan EMBI global diversified
index.
The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt based on
five-year credit default swaps (CDS) nearly doubled in over the
year to 566 basis points from 305, data from IHS
Markit showed.
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Writing by Daren
Butler;
Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Alex Richardson)