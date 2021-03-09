Lisa (Bodine) Policare Recognized in Forbes as a 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor

Lisa (Bodine) Policare of Penn Wealth Planning was recently ranked No. 42 in Pennsylvania in the 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes.

Lisa (Bodine) Policare, Partner with Penn Wealth Planning, in New Hope, PA ranked #42 in Pennsylvania on Forbes 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Forbes, the annual list spotlights the nation’s top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors are also evaluated based on personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends, among other criteria.

“On behalf of LPL Financial, we congratulate Lisa (Bodine) Policare for being recognized on this year’s Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. This past year has demonstrated that strong financial advice cannot be underestimated, and that personalized financial advice is critical in helping clients work toward achieving their short and long-term financial goals,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “We applaud Lisa for continuing to raise the bar in our industry and demonstrate the value of the independent model in creating meaningful and long-lasting investor-advisor relationships.”

Lisa has been providing financial services to clients in Pennsylvania for over 20 years. Along with her team at Penn Wealth Planning, Lisa provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual investment management and insurance services.

About Penn Wealth Planning, LLC: Penn Wealth Planning is an independent wealth management firm. Our independence enables us to focus on your best interests at all times. We take the time to learn about you, your goals and objectives before making recommendations. This allows us to deliver a truly personal strategy customized for your needs. These are just a few of the considerations that differentiate Penn Wealth Planning and contribute to our exceptional reputation for developing meaningful, long-term client relationships built on trust.

About LPL Financial: LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020

LPL Financial, Forbes magazine and Penn Wealth Planning, LLC are all separate entities. The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member of FINRA/SIPC.

