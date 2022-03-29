Lisa Cook one step closer to Fed board seat after Senate vote

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
advanced President Joe Biden's nomination of economist Lisa Cook
to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, clearing a key
procedural hurdle after the Senate Banking Committee had
deadlocked over her appointment.
The vote to discharge Cook's nomination from the hands of
the Senate panel now allows a final confirmation vote to occur
in the evenly divided Senate. The resolution passed on a 50-49
party-line vote, with Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana
Republican, not appearing in the chamber to cast a ballot.
It was not immediately clear when the Senate would proceed
to a final vote on Cook, who would become the first Black woman
to serve as a Fed governor. The Senate must also vote on three
other nominees to the Fed, a slate that includes Jerome Powell
for a second term as central bank chair.
The two others under consideration include Fed Governor Lael
Brainard, whom Biden has sought to promote to be the Fed's vice
chair, and Philip Jefferson, an economist and the dean of
faculty at Davidson College in North Carolina, for a vacant seat
on the seven-member Board of Governors.
Earlier this month, Republicans on the Senate banking panel
refused to endorse Cook, an economics professor at Michigan
State University, but the Democratic leadership in the chamber
invoked a little-used parliamentary maneuver to advance her
nomination.
The banking committee had voted in favor of the other three
with substantial bi-partisan majorities.
Biden's nominee to be the Fed's vice chair for supervision,
Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew her name from consideration after
Republicans on the banking committee blocked a vote on her
appointment and a key Senate Democrat signaled he would not
support her. The White House has not yet nominated a replacement
for that position, the country's most powerful bank regulator.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Katharine Jackson
Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)