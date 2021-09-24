Lisa Detanna and The Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James Partner With Los Angeles Native Steven Aghakhani, Driver #26 in This Weekend's Grand Prix of Long Beach

Lisa Detanna — Managing Director – Senior Vice President, Investments of Raymond James located at 9595 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA — partners with Los Angeles native Steven Aghakhani in 100-Minute IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Race Saturday, September 25, in Long Beach, CA.

FROM RIGHT: Steven Aghakhani Co-Drives No. 26 Raymond James/SADA Systems/USRT Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Jacob Eidson in 100-Minute IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Race Saturday, September 25, in Long Beach. (Photo: Business Wire)

Los Angeles-based driver Steven Aghakhani makes his Grand Prix of Long Beach debut next month in the 47th running of America’s premier street course race, September 24 – 26. Aghakhani, 18, and his teammate Jacob Eidson, 26, co-drive the US RaceTronics (USRT) prepared No. 26 Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship race, which is the Saturday, September 25, feature event on the legendary 1,968-mile street circuit.

Aghakhani has been attending the Grand Prix of Long Beach his entire childhood and at just 15 years old started a professional driving career of his own that soon evolved into a World Finals Championship racing for Lamborghini in Italy at just 16. The same year, Eidson won the Pro-Am championship in the IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship.

Aghakhani and Eidson will compete in the No. 26 Mercedes-AMG GT3 with new sponsorship from The Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James, the financial powerhouse that has signed on to support Aghakhani at Long Beach and for the remainder of the 2021 racing season.

“It is an honor to be representing Raymond James,” Aghakhani said. "Growing up in Los Angeles, it was always the Lakers and the Long Beach Grand Prix for me. I always dreamed of being able to race at Long Beach, which is the oldest and greatest street race in North America. I have to thank a long list of people and great partners who came together to make it happen this year."

Lisa Detanna (pictured seated center), the Managing Director of Raymond James Global Wealth Solutions Group, is a proud partner sponsor of Aghakhani. Detanna has 20 years of experience providing wealth management advice to affluent individuals and families. Detanna holds many accolades in the financial industry, including Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016. She is a declared delegate by the Executive Committee of the International Woman’s Leadership Association and plays an active role in professional and community associations spanning many years.

Detanna works with a talented Global Wealth Solutions team, including Larry DiGioia, the Senior Vice President of Investments. DiGioia specializes in financial strategies, including family office services and intergenerational wealth transfer, investment management, estate planning and trust services, executive financial services and private banking and lending services, which are provided by Raymond James Bank N.A., a fully Chartered National Bank.

Committed to integrity, high levels of service, and financial objectives, the Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James has far-reaching abilities to help clients. Their team has a global focus while maintaining an intimate focus on each client's needs.

Aghakhani's debut in both the Grand Prix of Long Beach and the IMSA's top-tier WeatherTech Championship series comes at the wheel of the proven Mercedes-AMG GT3. A winner of the world's premier endurance races, including this year's Rolex 24 at Daytona. Aghakhani and the USRT team have also achieved success with the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

“All of us at Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing look forward to working with Steven Aghakhani and the US RaceTronics team in their Long Beach and IMSA WeatherTech Championship GTD debuts," said Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing. "While these are new and exciting developments for Steven and his teammates, they bring with them a great deal of experience with the Mercedes-AMG GT3. We have known Steven very well since he started racing a Mercedes-AMG GT3 at just 15 and 16 years in both SRO GT World Challenge and the SRO Winter Invitational series. Moving to IMSA GTD at Long Beach is his biggest step yet, and I wish Steven, his co-driver Eidson and the USRT team the best of luck with this iconic challenge."

In addition to Long Beach, the Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James partners with Aghakhani for the remainder of the 2021 IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo season. Aghakhani is completing his third year of competition in IMSA Super Trofeo, a support racing series to the IMSA WeatherTech Championship showcasing the Lamborghini Huracán Evo. The remainder of the 2021 schedule includes the September 10 -12 doubleheader at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, and the season-ending event and World Finals in Misano, Italy, in late October.

"Our partnership with Raymond James aligns with a leader in the financial industry and a division, with the Global Wealth Solutions Group, that matches up perfectly with our remaining 2021 racing schedule," Aghakhani said. "From the Monterey Peninsula to the greater Los Angeles area, and then on to Europe, this couldn't be a better fit. We look forward to delivering on and off the track for everyone at Raymond James, SADA Systems and our entire sponsor family.”

In their second year as teammates, Aghakhani and Eidson are battling for the Super Trofeo Pro-class title for the second-consecutive year. After a close second-place finish in the championship last year, Aghakhani and Eidson are in a tight battle again this season.

In total, Aghakhani, Eidson and the USRT team have hit the podium in six of the year's first eight Lamborghini races, a consistent run that includes at least one top-three showing on each of the four doubleheader race weekend events held to date this season.

Lisa, who joined Raymond James in 2011, has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, co-authored a children’s book titled Treasures in the Winter Vault to help teach kids about money, doing the right thing and giving back. Lisa Detanna, who manages more than $1.5 Billion in client assets, offers her clients Estate and Trust Review, Multi-Generational Wealth Planning, Financial and Retirement planning, Investment Management, Insurance Review and Protection of Assets, Concierge Services in a Multi Family setting.

To reach Lisa or the advisors at Raymond James, more information can be found at Global Wealth Solutions Group or by calling 310-285-3906.

Raymond James & Associates Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC

About Raymond James & Associates

As of 12/31/2020. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, which has built a national reputation for more than 58 years as a leader in financial planning for individuals, corporations and municipalities, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.02 trillion. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

