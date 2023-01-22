Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Lisa Marie Presley mourned at Graceland memorial

01/22/2023 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "She was a conduit to the throne, the keeper of the flame. She was the image of a king. She was that special," said former Memphis mayor, A.C. Wharton at the memorial.

Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. Earlier that day, she had been rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home. She is survived by her daughters, actress Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

"Our heart is broken, Lisa. We all love you," Priscilla Presley said at the memorial after reading out a poem to her daughter by one of her grandchildren.

The boyfriend of Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, actress Riley Keough, read out a message from her.

"Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart," he said.

Elvis Presley and other members of his family are buried at Graceland's Meditation Garden.

Lisa Marie Presley will also be buried there alongside the grave of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at age 27. In a recent essay, she had described herself as "destroyed" by her son's death.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:18pBrazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition
RE
04:06pNew Zealand's incoming PM Hipkins says 'making haste' on changes in priorities
RE
04:06pCalifornia shooting upends tranquil community: 'I don't feel safe'
RE
04:04pSlovakia's former coalition heads agree to early parliamentary elections
RE
03:22pUK's National Grid to pay people to use less power amid cold snap
RE
02:55pLisa Marie Presley mourned at Graceland memorial
RE
02:48pGreek police search Ryanair passenger plane over bomb threat
RE
02:43pFrench and German leaders gloss over divisions at summit
RE
02:36pMorocco plans to sell India 1.7 million tonnes of fertilisers in 2023
RE
02:32pProminent Cameroon journalist found dead after abduction
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to g..
2Treasury's Yellen breaks ground on rural electrification project in Sen..
3Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
4Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT
5UK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks

HOT NEWS