List of Fraudulent Websites – 22 April 2021

04/22/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
Websites with Cayman Addresses Not Registered nor Licensed

in the Cayman Islands as of 22 April 2021

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has become aware of the following entities with the following websites that have given their contact addresses as that of the Cayman Islands. These entities are not licensed nor registered to carry on activities regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. Our inquiries also reveal that they are also not registered with the Cayman Islands Companies Registry.

Name

Contact Address

Website

Notes

Active Brokers Inc.

Active Brokers Inc.

www.agawwww.com

Headquarters Office

3rd Floor, Scotia Centre

George Town, Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands

E-mail: hq@activebrokers.com

Ashford Trust & Finance

Ashford Trust & Finance

http://ashfordtf.com

Cayman Branch

118-A Sea Fan Dr.

West Bay, KY1-1401

Cayman Islands

Asia Branch

West Jiangtai Road,

Chaoyang District, 100016,

Beijing, China

SIX, Cricket Square

P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands

Tel +1 345 949-7089 www.cima.ky

Name

Contact Address

Website

Notes

AIG Private Banking

AIG Building

www.aigprivatebankonline.com

West Wind Bad

P.O. Box 9024

Grand Cayman, Cayman Island

Atlantic Offshore Private

190 Elgin Ave

www.atlanticiboffshorepribk.com

Bank

KY1-1107

Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands

Phone: +19176367837

Fax: +1469-987-0783

Email:

info@atlanticiboffshorepribk.com

BeDrex

Not Applicable

www.bedrex.com

Bermuda Credit Re-

Email: investmentservices@bcr-

Insurance Bank Ltd.

bank.com

bcrbrepresentative@bcr-bank.com

BCN Internationall,

Head Office

www.bcnky.com

Cayman Islands

7736 Seven Mile

Grand Cayman Ky1-3006

Banco de Paribas

P.O. Box 30920 SMB

www.bancodepar.com

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands,

BWI

Tel: 1 (888) 239-4280

Fax: 1 (888) 895-1977

bancodepar@bancodepar.com

Telex : BDP 4278

SIX, Cricket Square

P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands

Tel +1 345 949-7089 www.cima.ky

Name

Contact Address

Website

Notes

Banco Sociedad General

Banco Sociedad General de

www.bseich.com

de Credito

Credito

The BSGC Building

12 North Church Street

George Town, Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands BWI

Tel: 1-800-961-5062

Banque Morval - Private

Banque Morval - Private Bank in

http://www.mwangacb.com/

These entities are not the same

Bank in Cayman

Cayman

https://secure.mwangacb.com/

as or related to Morval Bank &

(Bilderberg Group

4th Floor, Appleby Tower 71 Fort

http://www.time-to-change.co

Trust Cayman Ltd., 3rd Floor

Committee)

Street

www.morvalbank-trustcayman.com

Century Yard, Cricket Square,

(Banco Modal Limited)

George Town, KY1-1203,

171 Elgin Avenue, George Town,

Morval Bank & Trust

Grand Cayman - Cayman Islands

Grand Cayman, P.O. Box 30622,

Cayman Ltd.

Tel: +1-345-949-9808/+1-345-

KY1-1203, licensed with the

949-9793/94

Cayman Islands Monetary

Email: committee@time-to-

Authority as a Class A Bank April

change.co

1979 and terminated on 31

amadi.azikiwe@mwangacb.com

December 2014; or Banco

pauline.carter@morvalbank-

Modal S.A., licensed with the

trsutcayman.com

Cayman Islands Monetary

Authority as a Class B Bank

January 2011 with a status as

License under Termination (as at

25 July 2019).

SIX, Cricket Square

P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands

Tel +1 345 949-7089 www.cima.ky

Name

Contact Address

Website

Notes

BBVA Cayman Island

BBVA Cayman Islands

These entities are not the same

Strathvale House

as or related to Banco Bilbao

P.O. Box 1109

Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., or BBVA

North Church Street

Bancomer, S.A.., P.O. Box 1109,

Georgetown, Grand Cayman

Grand Cayman KY1-1102,

CAYMAN ISLANDS, whose

BBVA Cayman Island

Cayman Islands subsidiaries are

Grand Cayman Branch

licensed with the Cayman

P.O. Box 1115

Islands Monetary Authority.

Elizabethan Square,

4th Fl. - Georgetown, Grand

Cayman

Tel: 949-7790

Fax: 949-9086

BFC Bank Cayman Island

BFC Bank Cayman Island

www.bfc.bk-ag.com

This entity is not the same entity

Tel: 1-866-978-6221/1-345-949-

or related to the BFC Bank

8748

(Cayman) Limited, licensed with

the Cayman Islands Monetary

Authority May 1987 and

terminated March 2008.

BFC International Bank

P.O. Box 1765

This entity is not the same entity

Limited

Trafalgar Place

or related to the BFC Bank

West Bay Rd

(Cayman) Limited, licensed with

Grand Cayman KY1-1109

the Cayman Islands Monetary

Tel: 1-800-801-3545

Authority May 1987 and

terminated March 2008.

SIX, Cricket Square

P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands

Tel +1 345 949-7089 www.cima.ky

Name

Contact Address

Website

Notes

BIC International Bank

Grand Pavillion Commerical Centre

http://www.bicibltd.com/en/default.aspx.htm

This entity is not the same entity

Limited

802 West Bay Road BW1

http://www.bicibltd.com/en/default.aspx.htm

or related to the BIC

P.O. Box 10507 KY1-1005

http://bicinternationalbank.com/html/en/home.html

International Bank Limited,

Grand Cayman

licensed with the Cayman

Cayman Islands

Islands Monetary Authority May

Tel: 1-346-222-0025

2002 as a Class B Bank and

+1-805-231-9708

terminated 31 December 2016.

+1-202-239-2645

1 (347) 773-3794 or 44 203

2083165 (United Kingdom)

949-0800 (Cayman Islands only)

1 (347) 318-4837 or 44 2828

040002 (French/Spanish/Arabic)

Fax: +1-845-231-9708

Fax: 1-901-339-8046

Fax: 1-901-339-804

Email: swoodward@caymanfsc.co

info@bank-bic.co

customerservice@bicibltd.com

ebanking@bic-trust.co

apeterssen@cb-k.info

probate@ciregistry.org

accounts@bank-bic.com

BIC International Bank

Grand Pavillion Commerical Centre

http://bcintld.com/cayman/

This entity is not the same entity

(Cayman)

802 West Bay Road BW1 Grand

or related to the BIC

Cayman Islands

International Bank Limited,

Phone: 850-542-0216

licensed with the Cayman

+( 1)829- 946 -8267

Islands Monetary Authority May

Fax: + (1) 901-339-8060

2002 as a Class B Bank and

Email: accounts@bank-bic.com

terminated 31 December 2016.

info@bic-trust.com

admin@secure.bicinternationalban

k.com

hughe.nguyen@bcintld.com

SIX, Cricket Square

P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands

Tel +1 345 949-7089 www.cima.ky

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 16:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
