|
List of Fraudulent Websites – 22 April 2021
Websites with Cayman Addresses Not Registered nor Licensed
in the Cayman Islands as of 22 April 2021
The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has become aware of the following entities with the following websites that have given their contact addresses as that of the Cayman Islands. These entities are not licensed nor registered to carry on activities regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. Our inquiries also reveal that they are also not registered with the Cayman Islands Companies Registry.
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Contact Address
|
|
|
Website
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Active Brokers Inc.
|
|
|
Active Brokers Inc.
|
|
|
www.agawwww.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd Floor, Scotia Centre
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
George Town, Grand Cayman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cayman Islands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-mail: hq@activebrokers.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ashford Trust & Finance
|
|
|
Ashford Trust & Finance
|
|
|
http://ashfordtf.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cayman Branch
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
118-A Sea Fan Dr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West Bay, KY1-1401
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cayman Islands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia Branch
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West Jiangtai Road,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chaoyang District, 100016,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beijing, China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIX, Cricket Square
P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands
Tel +1 345 949-7089 www.cima.ky
|
Name
|
|
Contact Address
|
|
Website
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AIG Private Banking
|
|
AIG Building
|
|
www.aigprivatebankonline.com
|
|
|
|
|
West Wind Bad
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P.O. Box 9024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Cayman, Cayman Island
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atlantic Offshore Private
|
|
190 Elgin Ave
|
|
www.atlanticiboffshorepribk.com
|
|
|
Bank
|
|
KY1-1107
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Cayman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cayman Islands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phone: +19176367837
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fax: +1469-987-0783
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Email:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
info@atlanticiboffshorepribk.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BeDrex
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
www.bedrex.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bermuda Credit Re-
|
|
Email: investmentservices@bcr-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance Bank Ltd.
|
|
bank.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bcrbrepresentative@bcr-bank.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BCN Internationall,
|
|
Head Office
|
|
www.bcnky.com
|
|
|
|
|
Cayman Islands
|
|
7736 Seven Mile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Cayman Ky1-3006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banco de Paribas
|
|
P.O. Box 30920 SMB
|
|
www.bancodepar.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BWI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: 1 (888) 239-4280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fax: 1 (888) 895-1977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bancodepar@bancodepar.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Telex : BDP 4278
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIX, Cricket Square
P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands
Tel +1 345 949-7089 www.cima.ky
|
|
Name
|
|
Contact Address
|
|
Website
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banco Sociedad General
|
|
Banco Sociedad General de
|
|
www.bseich.com
|
|
|
|
|
de Credito
|
|
Credito
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The BSGC Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 North Church Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
George Town, Grand Cayman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cayman Islands BWI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: 1-800-961-5062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banque Morval - Private
|
|
Banque Morval - Private Bank in
|
|
http://www.mwangacb.com/
|
|
These entities are not the same
|
|
|
Bank in Cayman
|
|
Cayman
|
|
https://secure.mwangacb.com/
|
|
as or related to Morval Bank &
|
|
|
(Bilderberg Group
|
|
4th Floor, Appleby Tower 71 Fort
|
|
http://www.time-to-change.co
|
|
Trust Cayman Ltd., 3rd Floor
|
|
|
Committee)
|
|
Street
|
|
www.morvalbank-trustcayman.com
|
|
Century Yard, Cricket Square,
|
|
|
(Banco Modal Limited)
|
|
George Town, KY1-1203,
|
|
|
|
171 Elgin Avenue, George Town,
|
|
|
Morval Bank & Trust
|
|
Grand Cayman - Cayman Islands
|
|
|
|
Grand Cayman, P.O. Box 30622,
|
|
|
Cayman Ltd.
|
|
Tel: +1-345-949-9808/+1-345-
|
|
|
|
KY1-1203, licensed with the
|
|
|
|
|
949-9793/94
|
|
|
|
Cayman Islands Monetary
|
|
|
|
|
Email: committee@time-to-
|
|
|
|
Authority as a Class A Bank April
|
|
|
|
|
change.co
|
|
|
|
1979 and terminated on 31
|
|
|
|
|
amadi.azikiwe@mwangacb.com
|
|
|
|
December 2014; or Banco
|
|
|
|
|
pauline.carter@morvalbank-
|
|
|
|
Modal S.A., licensed with the
|
|
|
|
|
trsutcayman.com
|
|
|
|
Cayman Islands Monetary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authority as a Class B Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 2011 with a status as
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
License under Termination (as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25 July 2019).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIX, Cricket Square
P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands
Tel +1 345 949-7089 www.cima.ky
|
|
Name
|
|
Contact Address
|
|
Website
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BBVA Cayman Island
|
|
BBVA Cayman Islands
|
|
|
|
These entities are not the same
|
|
|
|
|
Strathvale House
|
|
|
|
as or related to Banco Bilbao
|
|
|
|
|
P.O. Box 1109
|
|
|
|
Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., or BBVA
|
|
|
|
|
North Church Street
|
|
|
|
Bancomer, S.A.., P.O. Box 1109,
|
|
|
|
|
Georgetown, Grand Cayman
|
|
|
|
Grand Cayman KY1-1102,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAYMAN ISLANDS, whose
|
|
|
|
|
BBVA Cayman Island
|
|
|
|
Cayman Islands subsidiaries are
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Cayman Branch
|
|
|
|
licensed with the Cayman
|
|
|
|
|
P.O. Box 1115
|
|
|
|
Islands Monetary Authority.
|
|
|
|
|
Elizabethan Square,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4th Fl. - Georgetown, Grand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cayman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: 949-7790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fax: 949-9086
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BFC Bank Cayman Island
|
|
BFC Bank Cayman Island
|
|
www.bfc.bk-ag.com
|
|
This entity is not the same entity
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: 1-866-978-6221/1-345-949-
|
|
|
|
or related to the BFC Bank
|
|
|
|
|
8748
|
|
|
|
(Cayman) Limited, licensed with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Cayman Islands Monetary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authority May 1987 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
terminated March 2008.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BFC International Bank
|
|
P.O. Box 1765
|
|
|
|
This entity is not the same entity
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
Trafalgar Place
|
|
|
|
or related to the BFC Bank
|
|
|
|
|
West Bay Rd
|
|
|
|
(Cayman) Limited, licensed with
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Cayman KY1-1109
|
|
|
|
the Cayman Islands Monetary
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: 1-800-801-3545
|
|
|
|
Authority May 1987 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
terminated March 2008.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIX, Cricket Square
P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands
Tel +1 345 949-7089 www.cima.ky
|
|
Name
|
|
Contact Address
|
|
Website
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIC International Bank
|
|
Grand Pavillion Commerical Centre
|
|
http://www.bicibltd.com/en/default.aspx.htm
|
|
This entity is not the same entity
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
802 West Bay Road BW1
|
|
http://www.bicibltd.com/en/default.aspx.htm
|
|
or related to the BIC
|
|
|
|
|
P.O. Box 10507 KY1-1005
|
|
http://bicinternationalbank.com/html/en/home.html
|
|
International Bank Limited,
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Cayman
|
|
|
|
licensed with the Cayman
|
|
|
|
|
Cayman Islands
|
|
|
|
Islands Monetary Authority May
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: 1-346-222-0025
|
|
|
|
2002 as a Class B Bank and
|
|
|
|
|
+1-805-231-9708
|
|
|
|
terminated 31 December 2016.
|
|
|
|
|
+1-202-239-2645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 (347) 773-3794 or 44 203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2083165 (United Kingdom)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
949-0800 (Cayman Islands only)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 (347) 318-4837 or 44 2828
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
040002 (French/Spanish/Arabic)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fax: +1-845-231-9708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fax: 1-901-339-8046
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fax: 1-901-339-804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Email: swoodward@caymanfsc.co
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
info@bank-bic.co
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
customerservice@bicibltd.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ebanking@bic-trust.co
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
apeterssen@cb-k.info
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
probate@ciregistry.org
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accounts@bank-bic.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIC International Bank
|
|
Grand Pavillion Commerical Centre
|
|
http://bcintld.com/cayman/
|
|
This entity is not the same entity
|
|
|
(Cayman)
|
|
802 West Bay Road BW1 Grand
|
|
|
|
or related to the BIC
|
|
|
|
|
Cayman Islands
|
|
|
|
International Bank Limited,
|
|
|
|
|
Phone: 850-542-0216
|
|
|
|
licensed with the Cayman
|
|
|
|
|
+( 1)829- 946 -8267
|
|
|
|
Islands Monetary Authority May
|
|
|
|
|
Fax: + (1) 901-339-8060
|
|
|
|
2002 as a Class B Bank and
|
|
|
|
|
Email: accounts@bank-bic.com
|
|
|
|
terminated 31 December 2016.
|
|
|
|
|
info@bic-trust.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
admin@secure.bicinternationalban
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
k.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hughe.nguyen@bcintld.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIX, Cricket Square
P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands
Tel +1 345 949-7089 www.cima.ky
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Cayman Islands Monetary Authority published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 16:32:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|