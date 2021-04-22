List of Fraudulent Websites – 22 April 2021

Websites with Cayman Addresses Not Registered nor Licensed

in the Cayman Islands as of 22 April 2021

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has become aware of the following entities with the following websites that have given their contact addresses as that of the Cayman Islands. These entities are not licensed nor registered to carry on activities regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. Our inquiries also reveal that they are also not registered with the Cayman Islands Companies Registry.

Name Contact Address Website Notes Active Brokers Inc. Active Brokers Inc. www.agawwww.com Headquarters Office 3rd Floor, Scotia Centre George Town, Grand Cayman Cayman Islands E-mail: hq@activebrokers.com Ashford Trust & Finance Ashford Trust & Finance http://ashfordtf.com Cayman Branch 118-A Sea Fan Dr. West Bay, KY1-1401 Cayman Islands Asia Branch West Jiangtai Road, Chaoyang District, 100016, Beijing, China

