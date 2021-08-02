Log in
List of Services and Prices of EEX AG - 93a - English - Track Changes

08/02/2021 | 04:52am EDT
List of Services and

Prices of EEX AG

The English version is for information purposes only. The German version is legally binding.

21.07.202102.08.2021Leipzig

Release 0092a0093a

Internal

Table of Contents

1.

Transaction Fees

4

1.1

General

4

1.1.1

Transactions in Combined Instruments or Orders

4

1.1.2

Delta Hedge Discount for Power, Natural Gas and Environmental Products

4

1.2

Power Products

5

1.3

Natural Gas Products

6

1.4

Environmental Products

9

1.5

Agricultural Products

10

1.6

Global Commodities

11

2.

Trade Cancellation Fees

13

3.

Fee for Excessive Use of the Trading Systems

14

4.

Annual Fees and Further Fees

16

4.1

Annual Fees

16

4.2

New Trading Participants

18

4.3

View only

18

4.4

Fees for Frontends and Connection

19

4.5

Fees for Interfaces to the Trading System by Third Party Providers

22

4.6

Trainings and Events

23

4.6.1

Exchange Trader Trainings and EEX Trader Exam

23

4.6.2

Other Trainings

24

4.6.3

Other Events

24

4.6.4

General Conditions

24

4.7

EEX Group DataSource

25

4.7.1

Access via API

25

4.7.2

Access via Desktop App

25

4.7.3

Access via Excel Tool

26

4.7.4

Access via sFTP Server

27

4.7.5

General Conditions

28

4.8

Transparency and Reporting Services

29

4.8.1

Publication of inside information and forwarding in accordance with REMIT and MAR

29

4.8.2

Forwarding of fundamental data pursuant to EU Transparency Regulation

31

4.8.3

Transaction data pursuant to REMIT

32

4.8.4

Transaction data for GB Contracts

33

4.8.5

Position- and transaction data pursuant to MiFID II and MiFIR

34

4.8.6

Individual services on request

35

List of Services and Prices of EEX AG

Page 2

Release 0092a0093a

© EEX AG - part of eex group

4.9

InsightCommodity

36

4.10

Other Services

37

5.

Market Support Agreements

38

5.1

Market Maker Agreements

38

5.2

Liquidity Provider Agreements

38

5.3

Volume Provider Agreements

38

5.4

Other Supporter Agreements

38

6.

General Rules

39

6.1

Validity

39

6.2

Due Date of Payments

39

6.2.1

Transaction Fees

39

6.2.2

Annual Fees and Technical Fees

39

6.2.2.1

General Conditions

39

6.2.2.2

Special Provisions for Trading in Natural Gas Products

39

6.2.3

Other Fees and Expenses

39

6.3

Debit

40

6.4

Value-Added Tax (VAT)

40

6.5

Termination

40

6.6

Amendments

40

6.7

Applicable Law; Place of Jurisdiction

40

Appendix A: Detailed Connection Prices

41

List of Services and Prices of EEX AG

Page 3

Release 0092a0093a

© EEX AG - part of eex group

1. Transaction Fees

1.1 General

EEX AG charges transaction fees for the execution of orders and the registration of trades (together "Transactions"). The transaction fees have to be paid by the respective trading participants1 on whose behalf the Transaction has been executed in accordance with EEX's Rules and Regulations. Transaction fees are derived from the volume executed in the corresponding units in Megawatt hours (MWh), Therms (thm), million British thermal unit (MMBtu), kilo tonnes of carbon dioxide (ktCO2), metric tonnes (t), short tons (st), days (d), or hours (h), respectively, or on the number of contracts concluded (Contract).

1.1.1 Transactions in Combined Instruments or Orders

For Transactions in combined instruments or combined orders (spreads)

  • that combine only physically settled natural gas products, only the transaction fee of the first mentioned product of the respective spread is charged. For transactions based on an implicit order in the trading system, only the transaction fee is charged for the product to which the implicit order relates.
  • that combine EEX EGSI Natural Gas Future for different market areas (location spreads), only the transaction fee for the first mentioned market area of the respective location spread is charged.
  • that combine physically settled natural gas products with EEX EGSI Natural Gas Futures, only the transaction fee of the physically settled natural gas product of the respective spread is charged.
  • that combine an EEX EGSI Natural Gas Future with an EEX Power Future (spark spread), the transaction fee of the EEX EGSI Natural Gas Future of the respective spark spread is waived.
  • that combine spot products and futures on emission rights, until 31 August 2021 only the transaction fee for the spot product of the respective spread is charged. As of 1 September 2021, for spreads that combine spot products and futures on emission rights only the transaction fee for the futures product of the respective spread is charged.

1.1.2 Delta Hedge Discount for Power, Natural Gas and Environmental Products2

For a Transaction entailing a delta hedge in an Option on EEX Futures (currently, EEX Power Futures, EEX Natural Gas Futures or EEX EUA Futures) (delta hedge), the transaction fee for the delta hedge will be reimbursed provided that (i) the option and delta hedge are concluded at EEX on the same trading day and (ii) the trade ID of the delta hedge is indicated when concluding the option. The discount is only available when establishing an initial futures position.

  1. If not stipulated otherwise: together for Exchange participants and Members of the EEX OTF.
  2. The Delta Hedge Discount will be discontinued after 31 August 2021 for Environmental Products.

List of Services and Prices of EEX AG

Page 4

Release 0092a0093a

© EEX AG - part of eex group

1.2 Power Products

EEX Power Futures (including EEX OTF Products)

Transactions in

EEX Power Week/Month/Quarter/Year Futures

0.0075 per MWh

EEX Nordic Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Year)

0.0025 per MWh

EEX-PXE Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Year)1)

0.015 per MWh

EEX Power Day and Weekend Futures

0.015 per MWh

EEX German Power and EEX Spanish Power Day and Weekend

0.0075 per MWh

Futures

EEX-PXE Czech and EEX-PXE Hungarian Day and Weekend Futures

0.03 per MWh

EEX GB Power Futures

GBP 0.00375 per MWh

(Day/Weekend/Week/Month/Quarter/Season/Year)

EEX Japanese Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Season/Year)

¥ 2.00 per MWh

Options on EEX Power Futures

Transactions in Options on EEX Power Futures

with an option premium of € 0.15 per MWh or more

€ 0.0025 per MWh

with an option premium of less than € 0.15 per MWh

€ 0.00125 per MWh

  1. For all transactions in EEX-PXE Polish Power Futures concluded in the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021, the transaction fee is waived.

List of Services and Prices of EEX AG

Page 5

Release 0092a0093a

© EEX AG - part of eex group

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 08:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
