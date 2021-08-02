List of Services and Prices of EEX AG - 93a - English - Track Changes

The English version is for information purposes only. The German version is legally binding.

Publication of inside information and forwarding in accordance with REMIT and MAR

Fees for Interfaces to the Trading System by Third Party Providers

1. Transaction Fees

1.1 General

EEX AG charges transaction fees for the execution of orders and the registration of trades (together "Transactions"). The transaction fees have to be paid by the respective trading participants1 on whose behalf the Transaction has been executed in accordance with EEX's Rules and Regulations. Transaction fees are derived from the volume executed in the corresponding units in Megawatt hours (MWh), Therms (thm), million British thermal unit (MMBtu), kilo tonnes of carbon dioxide (ktCO2), metric tonnes (t), short tons (st), days (d), or hours (h), respectively, or on the number of contracts concluded (Contract).

1.1.1 Transactions in Combined Instruments or Orders

For Transactions in combined instruments or combined orders (spreads)

that combine only physically settled natural gas products, only the transaction fee of the first mentioned product of the respective spread is charged. For transactions based on an implicit order in the trading system, only the transaction fee is charged for the product to which the implicit order relates.

that combine EEX EGSI Natural Gas Future for different market areas (location spreads), only the transaction fee for the first mentioned market area of the respective location spread is charged.

that combine physically settled natural gas products with EEX EGSI Natural Gas Futures, only the transaction fee of the physically settled natural gas product of the respective spread is charged.

that combine an EEX EGSI Natural Gas Future with an EEX Power Future (spark spread), the transaction fee of the EEX EGSI Natural Gas Future of the respective spark spread is waived.

that combine spot products and futures on emission rights, until 31 August 2021 only the transaction fee for the spot product of the respective spread is charged. As of 1 September 2021, for spreads that combine spot products and futures on emission rights only the transaction fee for the futures product of the respective spread is charged.

1.1.2 Delta Hedge Discount for Power, Natural Gas and Environmental Products2

For a Transaction entailing a delta hedge in an Option on EEX Futures (currently, EEX Power Futures, EEX Natural Gas Futures or EEX EUA Futures) (delta hedge), the transaction fee for the delta hedge will be reimbursed provided that (i) the option and delta hedge are concluded at EEX on the same trading day and (ii) the trade ID of the delta hedge is indicated when concluding the option. The discount is only available when establishing an initial futures position.

If not stipulated otherwise: together for Exchange participants and Members of the EEX OTF. The Delta Hedge Discount will be discontinued after 31 August 2021 for Environmental Products.