List of Services and Prices of EEX AG - 93a - English - Track Changes

List of Services and
Prices of EEX AG
The English version is for information purposes only. The German version is legally binding.
21.07.202102.08.2021Leipzig
Release 0092a0093a
Internal
Table of Contents
|
1.
|
Transaction Fees
|
4
|
1.1
|
General
|
4
|
1.1.1
|
Transactions in Combined Instruments or Orders
|
4
|
1.1.2
|
Delta Hedge Discount for Power, Natural Gas and Environmental Products
|
4
|
1.2
|
Power Products
|
5
|
1.3
|
Natural Gas Products
|
6
|
1.4
|
Environmental Products
|
9
|
1.5
|
Agricultural Products
|
10
|
1.6
|
Global Commodities
|
11
|
2.
|
Trade Cancellation Fees
|
|
13
|
3.
|
Fee for Excessive Use of the Trading Systems
|
|
14
|
4.
|
Annual Fees and Further Fees
|
|
16
|
4.1
|
Annual Fees
|
|
16
|
4.2
|
New Trading Participants
|
|
18
|
4.3
|
View only
|
|
18
|
4.4
|
Fees for Frontends and Connection
|
|
19
|
4.5
|
Fees for Interfaces to the Trading System by Third Party Providers
|
22
|
4.6
|
Trainings and Events
|
|
23
|
4.6.1
|
Exchange Trader Trainings and EEX Trader Exam
|
|
23
|
4.6.2
|
Other Trainings
|
|
24
|
4.6.3
|
Other Events
|
|
24
|
4.6.4
|
General Conditions
|
|
24
|
4.7
|
EEX Group DataSource
|
|
25
|
4.7.1
|
Access via API
|
|
25
|
4.7.2
|
Access via Desktop App
|
|
25
|
4.7.3
|
Access via Excel Tool
|
|
26
|
4.7.4
|
Access via sFTP Server
|
|
27
|
4.7.5
|
General Conditions
|
|
28
|
4.8
|
Transparency and Reporting Services
|
|
29
|
4.8.1
|
Publication of inside information and forwarding in accordance with REMIT and MAR
|
29
|
4.8.2
|
Forwarding of fundamental data pursuant to EU Transparency Regulation
|
31
|
4.8.3
|
Transaction data pursuant to REMIT
|
|
32
|
4.8.4
|
Transaction data for GB Contracts
|
|
33
|
4.8.5
|
Position- and transaction data pursuant to MiFID II and MiFIR
|
|
34
|
4.8.6
|
Individual services on request
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
List of Services and Prices of EEX AG
|
|
Page 2
|
Release 0092a0093a
|
© EEX AG - part of eex group
|
4.9
|
InsightCommodity
|
36
|
4.10
|
Other Services
|
37
|
5.
|
Market Support Agreements
|
38
|
5.1
|
Market Maker Agreements
|
38
|
5.2
|
Liquidity Provider Agreements
|
38
|
5.3
|
Volume Provider Agreements
|
38
|
5.4
|
Other Supporter Agreements
|
38
|
6.
|
General Rules
|
39
|
6.1
|
Validity
|
39
|
6.2
|
Due Date of Payments
|
39
|
6.2.1
|
Transaction Fees
|
39
|
6.2.2
|
Annual Fees and Technical Fees
|
39
|
6.2.2.1
|
General Conditions
|
39
|
6.2.2.2
|
Special Provisions for Trading in Natural Gas Products
|
39
|
6.2.3
|
Other Fees and Expenses
|
39
|
6.3
|
Debit
|
40
|
6.4
|
Value-Added Tax (VAT)
|
40
|
6.5
|
Termination
|
40
|
6.6
|
Amendments
|
40
|
6.7
|
Applicable Law; Place of Jurisdiction
|
40
|
Appendix A: Detailed Connection Prices
|
41
|
List of Services and Prices of EEX AG
|
Page 3
|
Release 0092a0093a
|
© EEX AG - part of eex group
1. Transaction Fees
1.1 General
EEX AG charges transaction fees for the execution of orders and the registration of trades (together "Transactions"). The transaction fees have to be paid by the respective trading participants1 on whose behalf the Transaction has been executed in accordance with EEX's Rules and Regulations. Transaction fees are derived from the volume executed in the corresponding units in Megawatt hours (MWh), Therms (thm), million British thermal unit (MMBtu), kilo tonnes of carbon dioxide (ktCO2), metric tonnes (t), short tons (st), days (d), or hours (h), respectively, or on the number of contracts concluded (Contract).
1.1.1 Transactions in Combined Instruments or Orders
For Transactions in combined instruments or combined orders (spreads)
-
that combine only physically settled natural gas products, only the transaction fee of the first mentioned product of the respective spread is charged. For transactions based on an implicit order in the trading system, only the transaction fee is charged for the product to which the implicit order relates.
-
that combine EEX EGSI Natural Gas Future for different market areas (location spreads), only the transaction fee for the first mentioned market area of the respective location spread is charged.
-
that combine physically settled natural gas products with EEX EGSI Natural Gas Futures, only the transaction fee of the physically settled natural gas product of the respective spread is charged.
-
that combine an EEX EGSI Natural Gas Future with an EEX Power Future (spark spread), the transaction fee of the EEX EGSI Natural Gas Future of the respective spark spread is waived.
-
that combine spot products and futures on emission rights, until 31 August 2021 only the transaction fee for the spot product of the respective spread is charged. As of 1 September 2021, for spreads that combine spot products and futures on emission rights only the transaction fee for the futures product of the respective spread is charged.
1.1.2 Delta Hedge Discount for Power, Natural Gas and Environmental Products2
For a Transaction entailing a delta hedge in an Option on EEX Futures (currently, EEX Power Futures, EEX Natural Gas Futures or EEX EUA Futures) (delta hedge), the transaction fee for the delta hedge will be reimbursed provided that (i) the option and delta hedge are concluded at EEX on the same trading day and (ii) the trade ID of the delta hedge is indicated when concluding the option. The discount is only available when establishing an initial futures position.
-
If not stipulated otherwise: together for Exchange participants and Members of the EEX OTF.
-
The Delta Hedge Discount will be discontinued after 31 August 2021 for Environmental Products.
|
List of Services and Prices of EEX AG
|
Page 4
|
Release 0092a0093a
|
© EEX AG - part of eex group
1.2 Power Products
EEX Power Futures (including EEX OTF Products)
|
|
Transactions in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX Power Week/Month/Quarter/Year Futures
|
€
|
0.0075 per MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX Nordic Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Year)
|
€
|
0.0025 per MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX-PXE Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Year)1)
|
€
|
0.015 per MWh
|
|
EEX Power Day and Weekend Futures
|
€
|
0.015 per MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX German Power and EEX Spanish Power Day and Weekend
|
€
|
0.0075 per MWh
|
|
Futures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX-PXE Czech and EEX-PXE Hungarian Day and Weekend Futures
|
€
|
0.03 per MWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX GB Power Futures
|
GBP 0.00375 per MWh
|
|
(Day/Weekend/Week/Month/Quarter/Season/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EEX Japanese Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Season/Year)
|
¥ 2.00 per MWh
|
|
|
|
|
Options on EEX Power Futures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions in Options on EEX Power Futures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with an option premium of € 0.15 per MWh or more
|
€ 0.0025 per MWh
|
|
|
|
|
with an option premium of less than € 0.15 per MWh
|
€ 0.00125 per MWh
|
|
|
|
-
For all transactions in EEX-PXE Polish Power Futures concluded in the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021, the transaction fee is waived.
|
List of Services and Prices of EEX AG
|
Page 5
|
Release 0092a0093a
|
© EEX AG - part of eex group
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 08:51:03 UTC.