List of investment funds in the Czech Republic

10/15/2021
For the purposes of monetary and financial statistics, investment funds (IFs) mean investment and mutual funds pursuant to Act No. 240/2013 Coll., on Management Companies and Investment Funds, which carry on activities pursuant to this Act and are residents in the Czech Republic. The object of business of investment funds is collective investment, i.e. the collection of financial means through the subscription of shares in an investment fund or issuance of units of mutual funds and the investment thereof according to the principle of spreading risks, and further management of these assets.

The IFs included in this list (or the management companies managing these funds' assets) are subject to the duty to report to the Czech National Bank under Decree No. 314/2013 Coll. of 17 September 2013, on the submitting of information and documents to the Czech National Bank by entities that belong to the financial institution sector.

The European System of Central Banks (ESCB) has established procedures for continuously monitoring, checking and updating the list of the institutions which form the IF sector. The aim is to ensure that the list of IFs is up-to-date, accurate, as homogeneous as possible and sufficiently stable for the purposes of compiling statistics, satisfying the regular and ad hoc analytical needs of the ESCB in safeguarding financial stability, and pursuing the ECB's monetary and financial policy.

The list of IFs covers not only the euro area countries, but also the non-euro area EU countries. The list is updated on a monthly basis on the ECB's website (www.ecb.europa.eu) under the heading "Investment funds" ("List of IFs").

Note:

MMF - money market funds pursuant to Decree No. 314/2013 Coll., on the submission of information and documents to the Czech National Bank by entities belonging to the financial institutions sector are classified as monetary financial institutions and are included in the List of MFIs .

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
