Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

List of new cardinals named by Pope Francis

05/29/2022 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis leads Regina Caeli prayer from his window, at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Here is a list of the 21 men Pope Francis will install as Roman Catholic cardinals at a ceremony known as a consistory on Aug. 27.

Cardinal Electors under 80 will be able to enter a conclave to elect the next pope after Francis dies or retires:

1. Archbishop Arthur Roche (British) - Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments

2. Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik (South Korean) - Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Clergy

3. Archbishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga (Spanish) - President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and President of the Governorate for Vatican City State

4. Archbishop Jean-Marc Aveline - Metropolitan Archbishop of Marseille, France

5. Bishop Peter Okpaleke - Bishop of Ekwulobia, Nigeria

6. Archbishop Leonardo Ulrich Steiner - Metropolitan Archbishop of Manaus, Brazil

7. Archbishop Filipe Neri António Sebastião di Rosário Ferrão - Archbishop of Goa and Damão, India

8. Bishop Robert Walter McElroy - Bishop of San Diego, California, United States

9. Archbishop Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva - Archbishop of Dili, East Timor

10. Bishop Oscar Cantoni - Bishop of Como, Italy

11. Archbishop Anthony Poola - Archbishop of Hyderabad, India

12. Archbishop Paulo Cezar Costa - Metropolitan Archbishop of Brasília, Brazil

13. Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr - Bishop of Wa, Ghana

14. Archbishop William Goh Seng Chye - Archbishop of Singapore

15. Archbishop Adalberto Martínez Flores - Metropolitan Archbishop of Asunción, Paraguay

16. Archbishop Giorgio Marengo (Italian) - Apostolic Prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

New cardinals over 80:

1. Archbishop Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal - Archbishop Emeritus of Cartagena, Colombia

2. Archbishop Lucas Van Looy - Archbishop Emeritus of Gent, Belgium

3. Archbishop Arrigo Miglio - Archbishop Emeritus of Cagliari, Italy

4. Fr. Gianfranco Ghirlanda, S.J. - Professor of Theology

5. Msgr. Fortunato Frezza - Canon of Saint Peter's Basilica

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55pUkraine's Zelenskiy visits frontline in first official appearance outside Kyiv since invasion
RE
02:55pUkraine's Zelenskiy visits frontline in first official appearance outside Kyiv since invasion
RE
02:47pFirst hurricane of the eastern Pacific season barrels toward southern Mexico
RE
02:45pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:45pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:42pEXCLUSIVE : Italy eyes tighter terms in bad loan scheme extension
RE
02:34pNepal plane goes missing with 22 on board, teams head to fire site
RE
02:34pNepal plane goes missing with 22 on board, teams head to fire site
RE
02:28pSri Lanka PM proposes to make president, cabinet answerable to parliament
RE
02:28pSri lanka pm says under proposed system, president and cabinet w…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
2Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Middle East and Europe to p..
3Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
4Business lobby sees 2% hit on Italy's GDP if Russia stops gas
5Ukraine says volume of Russian gas nominations at 63.53 mcm for May 30

HOT NEWS