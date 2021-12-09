Log in
Lithium Royalty Corp and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Announce Formation of New Electrification and Decarbonization Strategy

12/09/2021 | 03:01pm EST
TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Royalty Corp "LRC" and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd., announce the formation of the LRC Electrification & Decarbonization Strategy ("LRC E&D"). "Electrification of transportation and decarbonization are accelerating and will be the dominant investment themes of the next decade. The first wave of lithium developers experienced market capitalization growth from $400 million in 2016 to $9.8 billion today. With the recent inflection in electrification, the second wave will see similar, if not greater, value creation for investors. LRC sits at the epicenter of this global ecosystem and continues to see attractive investment opportunities from our exclusive and proprietary deal pipeline," said Ernie Ortiz, President and Managing Director of Lithium Royalty Corp.

The LRC Electrification and Decarbonization Strategy will have a broader mandate than Lithium Royalty Corp in that it will invest across the capital structure of critical battery materials companies and related decarbonization investment opportunities. The new strategy will both benefit from LRC's deal flow and complement it by providing broader capital solutions to prospective investee companies.

Lithium Royalty Corp is a diversified top-line royalty company of irreplaceable energy transition materials royalties. In addition to its high growth thematic exposure to the Electric Vehicle and Renewable Power Storage megatrends, LRC is dedicated to its role in enabling global decarbonization by providing capital and intellectual property to top-quality battery material development projects globally. LRC integrates ESG factor criteria into its investment process and is an UNPRI signatory.

For more information, please contact Ernie Ortiz at ernie.ortiz@lithiumroyaltycorp.com and or visit www.lithiumroyaltycorp.com.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, the investment manager and founding sponsor of Lithium Royalty Corp is a Toronto-based alternative asset manager with strategies ranging from global long short ESG, absolute return low volatility, income, net long bias funds, and specialty hospitality. Waratah manages over $3 billion in assets from high-net-worth individuals, family offices, foundations, bank platforms, and pension funds with a team of 47 experienced professionals.

For more information please visit: https://waratahadvisors.com/

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS