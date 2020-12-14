Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lithium Werks Achieves IATF 16949 and Renews ISO 9001

12/14/2020 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas and ENSCHEDE, The Netherlands, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Werks is pleased to announce that it has renewed its long-standing ISO 9001 certification, now valid through late 2023, and upgraded the prior TS 16949:2009 Automotive Quality Certification to the new IATF 16949:2016 certification, registered with BSI (British Standards Institute), for the Changzhou Electrode Coating and Cell Assembly plants.

The International Automotive Task Force IATF 16949:2016 is the preferred Automotive Quality Management System and replaces ISO/TS 16949:2009 by integrating the many international Automotive Quality Management Systems like: VDA (Germany), AIAG and QS-9000 (North America), AVSQ (Italy), FIEV (France), and SMMT (UK).

Marcus Higginbotham, Global Quality Director for Lithium Werks, said, “IATF 16949:2016 is the most stringent quality standard in the automotive industry, and obtaining this certification shows the dedication and maturity of the personnel and the management’s commitment to quality.”

This IATF 16949 standard was implemented per customer requirements and was integrated into the Lithium Werks operating philosophies and the existing QMS.

Don Lenz, VP of Global Sales for Lithium Werks, said, “These certifications will give our customers confidence that these cells can be designed and used not only for transportation applications where Power, Safety, Life™ are important, but in all verticals that demand the lowest total cost of ownership.”

Lithium Werks congratulates its Changzhou team on this milestone accomplishment.

Learn more about Lithium Werks at www.LithiumWerks.com

Contact:
lwmarketing@lithiumwerks.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aPTC INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aEXPERT VIEWS : India's November retail inflation eases to 6.93% - government
RE
08:11aGETECH : 2017 Interim Report
PU
08:11aAUDI : Sport customer racing successful with its customers worldwide again in 2020
PU
08:11aE W SCRIPPS : Scripps announces proposed placement of senior notes
PR
08:11aCOMMSCOPE : Announces Industry First 204MHz Digital Return
PU
08:11aB3 S A BRASIL BOLSA BALCÃO : Board of Directors - Minute
PU
08:11aAKER : Awarded First Fish Farm Assembly Contract
PU
08:11aPEMBINA PIPELINE : plans $785M in capital spending for 2021, restarts work on two key projects
AQ
08:11aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United to face Spanish leader Sociedad in Europa League
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : AstraZeneca shares fall on 'hefty' $39-billion Alexion deal
2S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. : China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
3BASF SE : BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse
4CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : Electronic Arts outbids Take-Two with $1.2 billion deal for Codemasters
5AIR CANADA : Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ