Lithium metal battery startup SES raises $139 mln in GM-led funding round

April 19 (Reuters) - SES said on Monday it had raised $139
million in a funding round led by General Motors, as the
lithium metal battery startup benefits from rising demand for
electric vehicles.
GM last month announced a partnership with SES to boost its
battery development, allowing for higher electric vehicle
driving range in a smaller package - a key goal for automakers
as they push to roll out electric vehicles. (https://reut.rs/2P3UDn6)
"GM has been rapidly driving down battery cell costs and
improving energy density, and our work with SES technology has
incredible potential to deliver even better EV performance for
customers who want more range at a lower cost," GM executive
vice president Matt Tsien said in a statement.
The companies plan to build a manufacturing line in Woburn,
Massachusetts to assemble a prototype battery by 2023. GM in
2015 invested an undisclosed amount in SES.
The startup said on Monday that its latest funding round
also included existing investors SK Inc, Singapore state fund
Temasek, Applied Ventures LLC, Shanghai Auto and Vertex.
