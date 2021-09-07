Lithium producer Albemarle says Chile output on track despite strike

SANTIAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the
world's top lithium producer, said on Tuesday it has maintained
output from its Chile operations despite an ongoing strike by
one of the company's four unions in the South American nation.
The 135-member "Albemarle Salar" union, which the company
said comprises about half the workers at its Salar plant, went
on strike in August after failing to reach a labor contract deal
with the U.S.-based lithium miner.
The company in a statement said the Salar workers remained
on strike - part of a regulated legal process in Chile - but
that operations continued apace there and at its La Negra
processing plant nearby.
"We have a solid contingency plan that maintains operational
continuity and our production at La Negra to continue meeting
our customers' needs," the company said in the statement.
Representatives of the striking union did not immediately
reply to requests for comment.
Albemarle's Atacama operations in Chile are a vital source
of the ultralight white metal used in the batteries that power
electric vehicles. Top competitor SQM operates nearby.
The company said it had failed to reach agreement with
workers at the Salar union but had struck deals with the
remaining three guilds at its operations in Chile.
"We have presented four offers, which have been rejected
because they aspire to an end-of-conflict bonus amount that far
exceeds what was provided to the other three unions, with whom
we successfully concluded negotiations this year," the company
said.
The union on strike has said in a previous written statement
that it is particularly disadvantaged by the Salar's distant
location, which it said shortens rest time. The union also
expressed concern over inequality around compensation.
Albemarle extracts lithium-rich brine from beneath the salt
flat at its Salar plant, then processes the distilled brines
into battery grade lithium carbonate at its La Negra chemical
plant near the city of Antofagasta in northern Chile.
(Reporting by Dave Sherwood
Editing by Bill Berkrot)