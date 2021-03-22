Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lithko Contracting, LLC : Announces Investment in Pikus 3D Concrete Printing

03/22/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lithko Contracting, LLC (“Lithko”), a leading national concrete contractor, along with their equity partners The Pritzker Organization and DNS Capital, announced today that on March 1, 2021 they purchased an equity stake in Pikus 3D, LLC (Pikus 3D).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005496/en/

Pikus 3D was formed in 2018 to revolutionize the way we build, construct and interact with concrete. This advancement helps to increase automation and capacity in the current labor constrained construction market.

Pikus 3D has a partnership with Sika, a USD 8.48 billion global construction material and solutions provider. Sika, a Swiss company known for innovation, has cementitious material solutions and patented printing technology for 3D printing applications and brings additional expertise to the partnership.

Rob Pikus, Pikus 3D Manager, said, “The team at Pikus 3D is excited to have Lithko as a partner. We believe that together our vast relationships in the concrete construction industry can help foster the growth of our product lines. This transaction will mark a new era for our organization, combining our industry experience with Lithko’s extensive resources and leadership.”

Rob Strobel, Lithko President, said, “Pikus 3D has a remarkable team and vision to revolutionize commercial concrete construction and the way we design and construct concrete elements and the overall construction process. We are excited to partner and support the growth of the business. We look forward to working closely with Rob and the Pikus 3D printing team to help them build on this remarkable opportunity.”

Lithko is a market-leading, full service commercial concrete contractor specializing in the execution of walls, tilt-ups structural frames, slabs, super flats, site work, foundations, and pre-construction services. Lithko has over 3,000 coworkers serving over 500 clients across 19 geographic regions. Lithko has a unique local service model designed to keep co-workers close to home and create exceptional customer service in each town.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pRECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC  : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
12:06pHEALTH NET  : Condemns Recent Rise in Hate Crimes Against Asian-Americans
BU
12:06pGRENADIER HOMES  : Finds Niche in Hottest Market
BU
12:05pMORE TRANSPARENCY, LESS RISK : North Macedonia Adopts Credit-Risk Methodology for Sovereign Guarantees
PU
12:05pAs Anniversary of Holyoke Soldiers Home COVID-19 Tragedy Approaches, Unions Representing Staff Call for Trauma-Informed Care to Improve Veteran Care and Working Conditions and Urge Hiring of a Supportive and Qualified Superintendent
PR
12:05pSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : New Features on Spotify's Home Hub Make Navigation and Discovery Even Simpler
PU
12:04pKRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC SPONSORS DogeSPAC LLC
GL
12:03pSkyBridge's Scaramucci files to launch bitcoin ETF with First Trust Advisors
RE
12:03pEAGLE FINANCIAL BANCORP  : 2021 Notice, Proxy Statement & 2020 Annual Report
PU
12:03pF5  : Leverage American Rescue Plan Funds to Accelerate Your Agency Application Modernization
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Global equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ