Lithuania issued 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion) in new 10-year, February 2034-dated bonds via a bank syndicate on Tuesday, one of the lead manager banks said.

The new debt was issued under the country's Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

Books for the new issue closed in excess of EUR4.1 billion, including EUR140 million in joint lead manager interest, the same bank said. The spread on the bond was set at mid-swaps plus 90 basis points.

The bond has a 3.50% coupon, and it was priced at 99.115, at a yield of 3.607%, the same bank said.

Joint lead managers of the transaction were BNP Paribas, Erste Group and J.P. Morgan.

