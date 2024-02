By Emese Bartha

Lithuania hired banks for the potential issuance of a 10-year bond to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, one of the banks said Monday.

The banks hired are BNP Paribas, Erste Group and J.P. Morgan.

