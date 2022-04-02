Lithuania ceasing all Russian gas imports for domestic needs

VILNIUS, April 2 (Reuters) - Lithuania will no longer import
Russian gas to meet its domestic needs, becoming the first
country in Europe to have secured its independence from Russian
supplies, the country's energy ministry said on Saturday.
All natural gas for Lithuanian domestic consumption will be
imported via the liquified natural gas (LNG) import terminal in
the port of Klaipeda, the ministry said in a statement.
"From this month on - no more Russian gas in Lithuania,"
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted on Saturday, saying
the country is breaking "energy ties with the aggressor".
"If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too," he
added
Lithuania previously announced it would not allow any
Russian LNG imports.
The Klaipeda LNG terminal, called Independence, was
inaugurated in 2014 to end a Russian gas supply monopoly which
then-president Dalia Grybauskaite called an "existential threat"
to the country.
Lithuania is however not ending the transit of Russian gas
to the Kaliningrad exclave. Lithuania's gas grid website showed
on Saturday evening roughly the same amount of gas entering from
Belarus as was being exported to Kaliningrad.
The ministry also noted the move away from Russian supplies
meant the country was insulated from a recent demand from Russia
to pay for gas in roubles.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding foreign buyers
pay for Russian gas in the Russian currency from Friday, or face
having their supplies cut, a move European capitals have
rejected and which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".
"Under the circumstances, Russia's demand to pay for the gas
in roubles becomes meaningless, because Lithuania is no longer
ordering gas and does not expect any further payments", the
energy ministry said in the statement.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by David
Holmes)