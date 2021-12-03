Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lithuania says Chinese customs is blocking its exports

12/03/2021 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cargo ship carrying containers is seen near the Yantian port in Shenzhen, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Guangdong

VILNIUS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China has imposed a customs block on Lithuanian exports, a Lithuanian trade body said on Friday, amid a deepening spat between Beijing and Vilnius about the Baltic state's decision to allow Taiwan to open a de facto embassy.

China downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic state and suspended consular services there after the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania opened on Nov. 18.

China views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory with no rights as a state. Other Taiwanese offices in Europe and the United States use the name of the city Taipei, avoiding any reference to the island itself.

"I regret this decision by the Chinese authorities," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters on Friday.

"It is a pity it was taken despite Lithuania explaining quite clearly that opening of the Taiwanese representation does not clash with the 'One China' principle, which we keep to."

He said he had asked Lithuania's government to find a way to compensate businesses for their losses.

Lithuania next week will ask the European Commission "to get involved and defend Lithuania's interests," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Initial reports of the move by Chinese customs emerged on Thursday, said Vidmantas Janulevicius, president of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, citing three members of the trade body.

"Chinese customs no longer lists Lithuania in its list of origin countries. So customs forms for cargoes from Lithuania cannot be filed," he said.

The confederation, whose members account for half of Lithuania's economy, will ask the government to file a complaint with World Trade Organisation, to protest over barriers to trade, Janulevicius said.

The Chinese Office of the Charge d'Affairs in Vilnius did not comment on the report.

A European Commission spokesperson said on Friday it was in contact with Vilnius and with the EU delegation in Beijing to clarify the situation.

"We have been informed that the Lithuanian shipments are not being cleared through the Chinese customs and import applications are being rejected," the spokesperson told a regular briefing. The Commission declined further comment.

Lithuania, which trades largely with European Union countries, exported 300 million euros worth of goods to China in 2020, making it 22nd largest destination for exports, according to government statistics. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius and Robin Emmott in Brussels; editing by David Evans and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:09aFacebook's struggle with Gateway Pundit highlights challenge of containing disinformation
RE
07:05aExclusive-Toyota turns to Chinese tech to reach its electric holy grail
RE
07:03aLithuania says Chinese customs is blocking its exports
RE
06:57aEquities attempt rebound despite Omicron and Fed tightening bets
RE
06:52aDollar gains as traders wait to see if U.S. jobs data is strong
RE
06:52aChina will cut reserve ratios in timely way -state media quotes premier
RE
06:51aGreensill business model causes high level of harm, UK watchdog says
RE
06:47aFTSE Edges Higher, Service Sector Kept Growth Momentum in November
DJ
06:39aIndian insurer Star Health cuts IPO size after tepid subscription
RE
06:38aFormer China stock regulator broke law in IPO vetting, watchdog says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK Regulator Won't Refer Thermo Fisher's Acquisition of PPD for Further..
2HSBC boss warns costs will soar if Brexit fragments European financial ..
3Stocks stumble as bond traders turn to jobs data
4DIDI PLANS TO COMPLETE DUAL PRIMARY LISTING IN HONG KONG IN NEXT THREE ..
5ECB's Knot: high inflation could warrant rate hike in 2023

HOT NEWS