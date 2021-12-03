Lithuania says Chinese customs is blocking its exports

VILNIUS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China has imposed a customs block
on Lithuanian exports, a Lithuanian trade body said on Friday,
amid a deepening spat between Beijing and Vilnius about the
Baltic state's decision to allow Taiwan to open a de facto
embassy.
China downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic state
and suspended consular services there after the Taiwanese
Representative Office in Lithuania opened on Nov. 18.
China views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory with no
rights as a state. Other Taiwanese offices in Europe and the
United States use the name of the city Taipei, avoiding any
reference to the island itself.
"I regret this decision by the Chinese authorities,"
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters on Friday.
"It is a pity it was taken despite Lithuania explaining
quite clearly that opening of the Taiwanese representation does
not clash with the 'One China' principle, which we keep to."
He said he had asked Lithuania's government to find a way to
compensate businesses for their losses.
Lithuania next week will ask the European Commission "to get
involved and defend Lithuania's interests," a Foreign Ministry
spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
Initial reports of the move by Chinese customs emerged on
Thursday, said Vidmantas Janulevicius, president of the
Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, citing three members
of the trade body.
"Chinese customs no longer lists Lithuania in its list of
origin countries. So customs forms for cargoes from Lithuania
cannot be filed," he said.
The confederation, whose members account for half of
Lithuania's economy, will ask the government to file a complaint
with World Trade Organisation, to protest over barriers to
trade, Janulevicius said.
The Chinese Office of the Charge d'Affairs in Vilnius did
not comment on the report.
A European Commission spokesperson said on Friday it was in
contact with Vilnius and with the EU delegation in Beijing to
clarify the situation.
"We have been informed that the Lithuanian shipments are not
being cleared through the Chinese customs and import
applications are being rejected," the spokesperson told a
regular briefing. The Commission declined further comment.
Lithuania, which trades largely with European Union
countries, exported 300 million euros worth of goods to China in
2020, making it 22nd largest destination for exports, according
to government statistics.
