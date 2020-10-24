Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lithuanian opposition scents victory in run-off vote

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/24/2020 | 07:00pm EDT

VILNIUS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lithuanians return to the polls on Sunday for the second round of a parliamentary election where the centre-right opposition expects victory as unemployment and debt hurt the government.

The Baltic Sea state of less than 3 million people has fared relatively well in the coronavirus crisis, though cases have spiked of late as elsewhere around Europe.

But Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has faced criticism for failing to create more jobs and stop debt mounting.

The opposition Homeland Union, with roots in the 1980s anti-Soviet independence movement, led the proportional vote of the first round with 24.8%, versus 17.5% for the Farmers and Greens party (LVZS), an agrarian group leading Skvernelis' coalition.

Under Lithuania's hybrid system, the other half of the 141-member parliament is elected in run-off votes in constituencies on Sunday.

Ingrida Simonyte, who would lead a Homeland Union government, told local media she is confident the party and its two likely coalition partners are on track towards a majority in the parliament.

She was finance minister in a previous Homeland Union government, which lost power in 2012 after one of Europe's harshest austerity programs, which caused a collapse in GDP of about 15 percent in 2009.

The party failed to regain a footing in 2016, when LVZS, led by a wealthy businessman Ramunas Karbauskis, won over many Lithuanians worried about sluggish economic growth.

Karbauskis acknowledged his party might be heading out of government as none of his coalition partners reached the 5% of votes needed to secure seats in parliament in the first round.

Election officials asked voters to mark ballots with their own pens to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Lithuania has reported 9,578 coronavirus infections, including a record 474 new cases on Saturday, and 129 deaths.

Lithuania's economy decreased 4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, the second best result in the European Union. The central bank attributed that to a prompt and short lockdown, generous state support and relatively unaffected trading partners. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aLee Kun-hee, who made South Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78
RE
04:42aLeft-leaning NDP projected to form majority British Columbia govt-CBC
RE
04:40aWORLD BANK : Farmers Double their Income with Project Support in Kabul Province
PU
02:25aSAMSUNG'S LEE : tainted titan who built a global tech giant
RE
02:21aAustralia's COVID-19 epicentre delays decision on lifting lockdown restrictions
RE
01:40aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's securities regulator pledges further capital market opening-up
PU
01:34aAustralia's COVID-19 epicentre delays lifting of lockdown restrictions on restaurants
RE
01:15aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's privately offered funds expand
PU
01:06aSamsung group chairman lee kun-hee died, says samsung
RE
10/24ECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : How to Follow the Debates of ECLAC's Most Important Intergovernmental Conference on October 26-28
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies at 78 -- Update
2SAMSUNG'S LEE: tainted titan who built a global tech giant
3AVISTA CORPORATION : AVISTA : crews continue to work around the clock until everyone's power is restored
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : JAPAN'S ANA TO CUT 3,500 JOBS IN 3 YEARS AS IT ANTICIPATES PROLONGED VIRUS WOES: Yo..
5Australia's COVID-19 epicentre delays decision on lifting lockdown restrictions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group