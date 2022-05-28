Lithuanians raise money to buy drone for Ukraine

"Before this war started, none of us thought that we would be buying guns," said Agne Belickaite, 32, who sent 100 euros as soon as the fundraising launched on Wednesday.

The drone has proven effective in recent years against Russian forces and their allies in conflicts in Syria and Libya, and its purchase is being orchestrated by Lithuania's Ministry of Defence, which told Reuters it planned to sign a letter of intent to buy the craft from Turkey next week.

Ukraine has bought more than 20 Bayraktar TB2 armed drones from Turkish company Baykar in recent years and ordered a further 16 on Jan. 27. That batch was delivered in early March.