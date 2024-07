July 04, 2024 at 11:48 am EDT

July 4 (Reuters) -

* TO START TRADING ON EURONEXT GROWTH MILAN AS OF JULY 8

* COMPREHENSIVE COUNTERVALUE OF PLACEMENT EQUAL TO EUR 2.5 MILLION, PRICE OFFER SET AT EURPER SHARE 1.40

* FLOATING IS EQUAL TO 28.67% BEFORE GREENSHOE, 30.87% ASSUMING INTEGRAL EXERCISE OF GREENSHOE (Gdansk Newsroom)