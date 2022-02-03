Log in
Little Leaves Behavioral Services Now Open and Enrolling ABA Therapy Patients in New Midlothian Center

02/03/2022 | 08:39am EST
RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based behavioral health services for children, today announced the opening of a new center in the Richmond, Virginia, area (13841 Hull Street, Midlothian, VA). The center supports Little Leaves’ continued mission to help young children with social, communication, and behavioral challenges grow and succeed.

The location is the first in the Richmond area, the fourth serving families in the state and the 10th center nationwide, marking the company’s rapid expansion in the region. Little Leaves currently operates centers across Maryland, Virginia, and Florida.

The center’s team of highly trained professionals provide evidence-based Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy to help children develop and learn. Specifically designed for children ages 18 months to 6 years with an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, the program is run in a preschool-like setting to help improve a child’s school-readiness skills and build independence. At Little Leaves, each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician to achieve individualized goals and reduce the symptoms of autism.

“We are very excited to bring Little Leaves’ high-quality ABA therapy to Richmond families,” said Jennifer Wade, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA regional director, Little Leaves. “Research shows that early intervention and quality services are what transform children’s lives. Opening a Little Leaves in Richmond allows us to provide a broader range of resources and services to more families within the community.”

With a capacity to serve up to 24 clients, the center will create 35 new employment opportunities for jobseekers in the community, including positions for board certified behavior analysts (BCBAs) and registered behavior technicians (RBTs). The nearly 5,800 square-foot center includes many therapeutic and play spaces.

Little Leaves Behavioral Services is accredited by the Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence®. ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the Surgeon General.

For more information on enrollment, please visit https://littleleaves.org/midlothian or email info@littleleaves.org.

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services
Little Leaves, a division of FullBloom, is a center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program for young children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Little Leaves is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. www.littleleaves.org


Press Contact
Jennifer Leckstrom
RoseComm for Little Leaves
(215) 681-0770
jleckstrom@rosecomm.com

