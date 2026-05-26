While investors in the UK, the US, Switzerland and France were away for a long weekend, continental European markets staged a strong rally, betting on a lasting retreat in oil prices. Progress made by Washington and Tehran towards a peace plan has been slightly disrupted this morning by US strikes in southern Iran. Business as usual, then.

The UK and US markets reopen today after public holidays. When Wall Street is closed, trading volumes tend to shrink across European exchanges. When London is also away, financial commentary itself tends to dry up, since many investment banks and analysts are based in the City.

Little news, then, but a big rally yesterday in Europe on the markets that were open. Germany’s DAX gained 2%, driven by its "AI stocks", such as Siemens Energy, for data-centre equipment, and Infineon, for chips. Paris also had a strong session, rising 1.8% on sizeable gains for cyclical and banking stocks. There were a few laggards among the more defensive names, such as Orange, Danone and Euronext, and among oil-exposed stocks, such as TotalEnergies, but only four stocks fell among the forty index constituents. A special mention goes to Italy’s FTSE MIB, which crossed the 50,000-point mark to set a record. Not a recent record, but one that had stood for so long that almost everyone had more or less forgotten it: it dated back to the dotcom bubble. Put differently, the Milan stock market took 26 years to return to that level, after its previous record of 50,108 points on 6 March 2000.

Europe rode both the technology wave and hopes of a resolution to the crisis in Iran, reflected in the fall in crude prices, with Brent shedding roughly $10 between Friday and yesterday. For anyone who missed the weekend’s twists and turns, here is why oil pulled back: the US says an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is close, and Iran offers a half-hearted nod. The US says it is not a done deal, and Iran offers a half-hearted nod. Iran says disagreements remain, and the US offers a half-hearted nod. Meanwhile, third-party negotiators are on the move in parallel, which seems to suggest something is happening. The problem is that the United States carried out air strikes on Iran overnight, notably against missile launch sites and vessels attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Evidently, a few points of tension remain. The market is maintaining a relatively optimistic bias, since oil has only rebounded modestly after the latest developments. Brent is trading at around $98 this morning, up 2%.

In Asia-Pacific, technology stocks continue to set the tone this morning. Taiwan’s market, which is packed with them, has just overtaken India’s in market capitalisation, India having far fewer such companies. A few weeks ago, South Korea moved ahead of the United Kingdom. Behind the United States, which remains untouchable for now, the world’s economic map is being redrawn. There is now only one European company among the twenty largest companies on the planet by market value: ASML, in 20th place. And only two among the top forty, with Roche added in 38th place. The leading non-US stocks are TSMC, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Tencent.

While Wall Street prepares to return after its extended weekend, Tokyo is taking a breather, down 0.3%. Hong Kong is up 0.2%, as local semiconductor companies are lifted by comments from Huawei, which is said to have reached important milestones in closing the gap with Taiwan’s foundry champion TSMC, mentioned above. South Korea is up 3% and should soon be challenging India in terms of overall market capitalisation. Australia is losing a little ground, down 0.4%. Europe is expected to open cautiously as it digests the previous day’s gains, although the mood ahead of Wall Street’s return appears positive.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the CBI Distributive Trades in the United Kingdom; In the United States, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price YoY, the CB Consumer Confidence, and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$4,529.38

: US$4,529.38 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$98.44

: US$98.44 United States 10 years : 4.51%

: 4.51% BITCOIN: US$76,809.3

In corporate news:

Prosus is calling on the EU to halt the forced sale of its stake in Delivery Hero, Bloomberg reports.

Eni has approved investment for phase three of the project in Côte d'Ivoire.

Banca CF+ has no plans to delist Banca Sistema from the Euronext Star Milan.

Cox ABG has secured a €60 million bridge loan to finance the deal with Iberdrola.

26 US semiconductor companies, including Qualcomm and Nvidia, saw their revenue in China rise by an average of 20% year-on-year in 2025, according to Hurun Research.

The EU is preparing a record fine against Google for breaching the Digital Rights Act.

Starbucks suffers a sharp drop in sales in Korea following the marketing backlash over ‘Tank Day’.

The Korean consumer electronics union is taking legal action to block the vote on the Samsung Electronics pay deal.

Today’s key earnings reports: AutoZone, Zscaler, Orsted, Kingfisher…

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: