Little sympathy for Djokovic among Australians

"I feel like Djokovic's case has been a massive slap in the face especially after spending so much time in lockdown over the past two years," said one Melbourne resident as another called for Djokovic "to sit out" of the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic will will spend the night in immigration detention ahead of a hearing on Sunday (January 16) where he will seek to stop his deportation and keep alive his bid for a record 21st major title.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to cancel the Serbian superstar's visa because his presence could foster opposition to COVID-19 vaccination in Australia, court documents released after an initial hearing in the Federal Court on Saturday showed.

Djokovic's lawyers said on Friday (January 14) they would argue deportation would only further fan anti-vaccine sentiment and would be as much a threat to disorder and public health as letting him stay and exempting him from Australia's requirement that all visitors be vaccinated.