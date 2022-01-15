Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Little sympathy for Djokovic among Australians

01/15/2022 | 06:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"I feel like Djokovic's case has been a massive slap in the face especially after spending so much time in lockdown over the past two years," said one Melbourne resident as another called for Djokovic "to sit out" of the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic will will spend the night in immigration detention ahead of a hearing on Sunday (January 16) where he will seek to stop his deportation and keep alive his bid for a record 21st major title.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to cancel the Serbian superstar's visa because his presence could foster opposition to COVID-19 vaccination in Australia, court documents released after an initial hearing in the Federal Court on Saturday showed.

Djokovic's lawyers said on Friday (January 14) they would argue deportation would only further fan anti-vaccine sentiment and would be as much a threat to disorder and public health as letting him stay and exempting him from Australia's requirement that all visitors be vaccinated.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:50aTurkish finance minister says inflation will come down to single digits by mid-2023
RE
07:25aUAE regulator investigating aborted Emirates take-off at Dubai airport
RE
07:15aChina reports fewer coronavirus cases but Omicron spread unclear
RE
07:14aChina reports fewer coronavirus cases but Omicron spread unclear
RE
06:43aLittle sympathy for Djokovic among Australians
RE
06:39aTsunami observed in American Samoa
RE
06:30aDirecTV to drop far-right channel OAN from its service
RE
06:05aYamal gas pipeline continues flowing eastwards from Germany to Poland
RE
06:05aMINISTRY OF HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND PUBLIC : A total of 10 bids with capacity ~ 130 Gwh received under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage
PU
06:05aChina's Xi calls for measures against 'unhealthy' development of digital economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
2Unilever eyes GSK's consumer goods arm in possible 50 bln-pound deal
3Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
4U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'
5Netflix raises U.S., Canadian prices

HOT NEWS