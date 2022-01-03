Littlejohn & Co. Acquires Magnate Worldwide

Littlejohn & Co. LLC, a private investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, today announced that it has acquired Magnate Worldwide (“MWW” or the “Company”), a diversified supply chain management company comprised of a strong portfolio of complementary, premier logistics services focused on premium freight services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MWW provides logistics services for sensitive, time-definite, high-value, and white-glove shipments across a range of industries including expedited domestic transportation, fine arts logistics, and global freight forwarding, with the highest levels of customer service. The Company operates through two premier logistics brands: Masterpiece International and TrumpCard.

Masterpiece provides customs brokerage and international logistics services through 17 offices located in major international shipping hubs throughout the U.S. Over the last 25+ years, Masterpiece has leveraged its unique expertise with highly complex air, ocean, and ground shipments to develop a full suite of international logistics services for a broad range of industries.

TrumpCard is a provider of premium logistics services specializing in the transportation of high-value and time-sensitive shipments across the healthcare, aerospace, entertainment, and electronics industries, among others. TrumpCard provides a full suite of specialized logistics services, including time-definite LTL (Deferred), airfreight, and other domestic and international expedited services, as well as an array of customized white-glove services.

“Magnate Worldwide builds upon Littlejohn’s deep expertise investing in the transportation and logistics sectors,” said Ed Feeley, a Managing Director at Littlejohn. “Global and domestic supply chains are becoming increasingly dynamic and MWW is able to help its customers manage this increasing complexity through its combination of a broad premium logistics offering, deep customer service focus, leading information technology capabilities and talented management team. We are excited to partner with the MWW team to drive the Company’s continued growth.”

“We are thrilled to continue the Magnate Worldwide story by partnering with Littlejohn, a world-class private investment firm with a proven track record of driving long-term value for its portfolio companies,” added Dante Fornari, CEO of MWW. “Magnate and our brands will benefit greatly from Littlejohn’s strategic capital and resources in our efforts to build scale, drive organic growth, and continue to strengthen our platform through M&A.”

Financing for the transaction was provided by Citizens Bank, N.A. and Prospect Capital Corporation. Citizens Bank, N.A also acted as Littlejohn’s financial advisor. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to Littlejohn.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. With approximately $14 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

