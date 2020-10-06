Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Livanta Quality Improvement Organization Innovates to Support Healthcare Providers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livanta recently rolled out innovative technological solutions to assist healthcare providers in attaining compliance with new Medicare regulations. A Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Fiscal Year 2021 Final Rule, in part, requires providers to submit medical records to the Beneficiary and Family Centered Care - Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO) in an electronic format.

Taking effect October 1, 2020, the electronic submission of medical records to the BFCC-QIO for statutorily required Medicare case review is a significant advancement over the previous reliance on faxed transmissions. While many healthcare providers use electronic medical records (EMRs), many EMRs lack the native ability to transmit records directly to external entities.

As the BFCC-QIO for 27 states and U.S. territories, Livanta offers two new methods for securely transmitting files. Using the Direct Secure Messaging (DSM) platform, providers can now transmit files electronically to Livanta through their existing EMR. The second option, Livanta’s File Transfer (e-LiFT) portal, is a new online platform for receiving medical records from healthcare providers in an electronic format. This portal allows healthcare providers to upload medical records and other documentation directly to Livanta’s case review system.

“Livanta has taken momentous steps toward the federal government’s interoperability goals for healthcare providers,” said Lance Coss, Executive Director for Livanta’s BFCC-QIO program. Noting that interoperability of EMRs is a pressing goal of the CMS, Mr. Coss added that Livanta’s solutions address that goal. “We also wanted to make it convenient for healthcare providers and give them some flexibility for meeting this new requirement.”

To learn more about Livanta’s innovative solutions to address the CMS Final Rule, visit https://livantaqio.com/en/provider/Final_Rule.

This material was prepared by Livanta LLC, the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care-Quality Improvement Organization for Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 12-SOW-MD-2020-QIOBFCC-CP86

About Livanta LLC:

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. The company’s success lies within its team of knowledgeable professionals who are committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional IT solutions and data analytics.

CONTACT:
Leasa Novak
LNovak@Livanta.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:39pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Coty Inc. Investors of Important November 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – COTY
GL
05:37pVIRTUSA : Announces Agreement with New Mountain Vantage Advisers In Connection with Election of Directors to Virtusa Board and Pending Acquisition by BPEA
BU
05:34pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05:33pCENTURY CASINOS INC /CO/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:33pFORUM MERGER II CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pGLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:31pNETFLIX : faces indictment in Texas over controversial French film "Cuties"
RE
05:31pGLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pXPRESSPA GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pGENERATOR RENTAL MARKET FOR OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY : COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Evolving Opportunities with Aggreko Plc and APR Energy | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
5K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group