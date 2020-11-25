Live-Streaming Influencers Attract 150,000-Plus Viewers with 24-Hour Relay on Twitch

Interactive Event Builds Influencer Cachet and Communities

The numbers are in. More than 200 online celebrities attracted upwards of 156,000 viewers on Twitch over this past weekend, boosting the average viewership of channels by more than 500 percent.

The “Twitch Storm" held November 14 and 15, featured a new streamer every five minutes, from mega stars to niche content creators. New recruits this past round include a diverse field, with 5uppp, nymn, nemsko, mtashed, firebat, linkus7 and Raeyei in the ranks. Viewers (aka “Storm Chasers") followed the campaign along its route, enjoying content as diverse as games, sports, music, health and art.

Twitch, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon since 2014, is the 34th most trafficked website according to Alexa, and the world's most popular media outlet for streamed gaming content. According to Business of Apps, Twitch claimed 65% share of hours viewed (3.1 billion), and 72% of hours (121.4 million) streamed, against rival networks in Q1 2020. An estimated 3.8 million streamers broadcasted on Twitch in February 2020, according to Twitch Tracker. Daily viewers were recently reported as 15 million, with 140 million monthly users.

Twitch Storm exploits the broadcast “raid” feature on Twitch.tv, allowing each streamer to send viewers to another live channel. Fifty dollars will go to one lucky watcher during each raid, courtesy of Americas Cardroom. Past Twitch Storms have seen payouts topping $16,000. This third iteration of the event is anticipated to be the largest of its kind.

“It was awesome watching the raid build momentum, seeing deserving up-and-coming creators getting followers in five minutes that would take months or years to reach through normal routes,” says Phil Nagy, CEO of Americas Cardroom. “Twitch Storm has become a phenomenon in streaming media, and its greatest legacy is the communities that continue to support the talent that they discover on the raid train.”

Twitch Storm provides opportunities for content creators to showcase their streams to new audiences. While it is relatively easy to produce and broadcast live content nowadays, it can be difficult to get exposure in a sea of big personalities and content options. Twitch Storm serves the entire Twitch community by promoting underserved communities, enabling larger influencers to give smaller broadcasters the big breaks they deserve.

The Twitch Storm application is available at https://www.endgametalent.com/twitchstorm. Content creators wishing to apply for entry must provide their Twitch Channel name, email address, Discord username and details about why they want to participate in the Twitch Storm. Channel hosts will be selected based on content type and viewership. Chosen talent will be contacted with official rules and instructions.

ABOUT STREAMING

A streamer is a person who creates content for audiences which is broadcasted in real time (“streamed”). Broadcasts are facilitated through one or another platform such as Twitch on channels that are assigned to their content creating patrons. The content creator oftentimes serves as the on-air talent on the broadcasts, potentiating celebrity value and commercial opportunity as an “influencer” of products or services. Streamers get financial consideration from viewers in the form of channel subscription fees, viewer donations, brand sponsorships, and advertising fees.

ABOUT TWITCH (Adapted from Twitch.TV)

Twitch is building the future of live, interactive entertainment one community at a time. This is the home for creators streaming video games, music, sports, and everything else they love with magnetic authenticity—drawing in millions of fans who are eager to play a part in where their shared passion is heading next. Their vision is our path forward.

ABOUT AMERICAS CARDROOM

Online since 2001, Americas Cardroom has dealt millions of action-packed hands to U.S players and runs one of the largest selections of tournaments anywhere online. Games offered on the site include No-Limit Hold'em, Pot-Limit Omaha, Omaha Hi-Lo, Limit Hold'em, Pot-Limit Hold'em, and Hold'em. The platform honors Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin and over 60 different Cryptocurrencies.

