Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

"Live up to your climate promises," UK PM will say

11/06/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Sharm el-Sheikh

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Monday use a speech at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt to tell world leaders to deliver on their promises to tackle global warming.

Sunak, who became prime minister late last month, had initially said he would be too busy coming up with a plan to fix Britain's economy to attend the COP27 summit, drawing criticism from political opponents and campaigners.

Now, he will join more than 100 other leaders speaking at the event.

He is expected to call on governments to deliver on the promises made at COP26 in the Scottish city of Glasgow a year ago, when host nation Britain helped to broker a wide-ranging climate pact - much of which has yet to be implemented.

"The world came together in Glasgow with one last chance to create a plan that would limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees. The question today is: can we summon the collective will to deliver on those promises?" he will say, according to extracts released by his office in advance.

The chances look slim. A United Nations report at the end of October said government pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on track for an average 2.8 Celsius temperature rise this century after "woefully inadequate" progress.

Sunak will also meet his French and Italian counterparts on the sidelines of the U.N. conference.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:53pFoxconn: working with henan government to resume zhengzhou produ…
RE
05:53pBiden aide held talks with Russian officials amid nuclear tensions - WSJ
RE
05:53pFoxconn: on zhengzhou situation, henan government has made it cl…
RE
05:51pFoxconn: q4 outlook revision due to the pandemic affecting some…
RE
05:34p"Live up to your climate promises," UK PM will say
RE
05:30pDollar bounces as Chin sticks to pandemic policy
RE
05:21pECB, UniCredit clash over capital plans, Russia presence, FT says
RE
05:21pNorth Korea says South Korea-U.S. air exercises were open, dangerous provocation -KCNA
RE
05:04pSoftBank faces tech stock weakness at Q2 earnings
RE
05:00pFacebook parent Meta is preparing large-scale layoffs this week - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Inflation data, midterm elections loom for strugglin..
2Home Depot workers vote against unionizing U.S. store
3Philip Morris wins Elliott backing for $15.7 billion Swedish Match take..
4TIM top investor Vivendi keen to discuss network plan with govt - sourc..
5China opposes Canada's order on lithium mining investments

HOT NEWS