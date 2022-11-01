Livent trims lithium sales and profit forecast; shares slip

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp
on Tuesday cut the top end of its 2022 earnings and sales
forecast, citing inflation and other macroeconomic pressures
weighing on its output of the electric vehicle battery metal.
Shares fell 2.5% in after-hours trading following the news,
despite Livent posting better-than-expected quarterly profit.
"Lithium demand has remained robust despite some near-term
supply chain disruptions and global macro concerns," Chief
Executive Paul Graves said in a statement.
Livent now expects 2022 sales of $815 million to $845
million, compared with a previous estimate for annual sales
between $800 million to $860 million.
The company also cut the top end of its adjusted profit
forecast by $5 million, to $370 million.
The revised forecasts would still, if realized, mark a jump
from 2021 levels, as lithium demand recovered from the
coronavirus pandemic.
The Philadelphia-based company posted third-quarter net
income of $77.6 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with a
net loss of $12.6 million, or a loss of 8 cents per share, in
the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, Livent earned 41 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 40 cents per
share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Livent extracts lithium from brine formations in Argentina
and processes the metal into a form usable for EV batteries in
North Carolina, where the company said an expansion of a
processing facility is nearly complete.
In August, Livent struck a six-year lithium supply deal
worth nearly $200 million with General Motors Co.
