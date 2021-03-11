Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liverpool FC and TigerWit Launch Their Portfolio Diversification Collaboration

03/11/2021 | 03:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As their Official Online Trading Partner, TigerWit has today released their latest video in collaboration with reigning English Premier League Champions, Liverpool Football Club. The video contains a frank and open discussion between the midfield trio of Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Thiago Alcântara, and covers a wide range of subjects including the dynamic of the team over the individual. All three players had a key role in LFC’s win over RB Leipzig last night.

Throughout the piece, the players make reference to the changes that they have had to make to their game for the benefit of the team, as the manager opted to shuffle his deck in order to bring the best from his portfolio of players. This was highlighted significantly by Fabinho, who has played much of the season outside of his normal midfield role in defence.

The piece revolves around the theme of Portfolio Diversification, something that has been used to full effect by LFC this season and is also a trading strategy that many of TigerWit’s clients also adopt. Speaking about the release of the video, Simon Denham, Global Risk Manager at TigerWit, was quoted as saying “We have a close working relationship with our partners at Liverpool FC. So when we were discussing the theme of our latest collaboration, the idea of Portfolio Diversification worked perfectly for both parties. We have been very impressed by the way LFC has adapted their team sheet this season to find ways to overcome the ever-changing competitive landscape. A practice that is often required when mitigating risks in the complex world of financial trading.”

The video can be found on Liverpool FC’s social media feed’s as well as TigerWit’s Facebook and Instagram channels.

About TigerWit:

Headquartered in London, TigerWit provides its global clientele with instant access to the world’s most heavily traded financial instruments including FX, precious metals, commodities, indices, and stock CFDs through its award-winning app that you can download for free on iOS and for Android.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:44pBritish court upholds Privinvest appeal in case over $2 billion Mozambique debt scandal
RE
03:44pEFH  : IIROC Trading Halt - EFH
AQ
03:44pPROTECTIVE INSURANCE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:44pCITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
03:43pAssocia Announces New Partnership with Patriot PAWS Service Dogs
GL
03:42pDollar at one-week low as optimism lifts riskier assets
RE
03:42pNETPAY INTERNATIONAL INC  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
03:42pNano Announces Lead Investor Commitment for $90 Million Funding Round
PR
03:41pOil prices climb 2% as dollar slips
RE
03:41pNETFLIX  : testing a crackdown on password sharing - CNBC
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : ECB signals faster money-printing to keep lid on yields
2'AS LONG AS IT LASTS': Rolls-Royce says can weather crisis despite record loss
3BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : BALLARD POWER : Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
4MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : MTR : Announcement of Audited Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
5World stock markets hit two-week high as inflation worries moderate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ