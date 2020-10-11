Liverpool faces toughest of new UK lockdown measures - Sky

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The city of Liverpool may go into the
strictest "third tier" of new anti-coronavirus restrictions to
be announced imminently by the British government, Sky News said
on Sunday, adding that the measures could last six months.
Schools and universities will stay open while bars, gyms,
casinos and bookmakers are likely to close, Sky said, though
pubs serving "substantial food" should remain open.
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is due to speak to the
nation on Monday about new restrictions to curb a resurgence of
COVID-19 infections, has yet to sign off on the measures for
Liverpool, the broadcaster added.
