Livestock Development Project - P154908

The development objectives of Livestock Development Project for Cameroon are to improve productivity of selected livestock production systems and the commercialization of their products for the targeted beneficiaries, and to provide immediate and effective response in the event of an Eligible Crisis or Emergency. This project has four components. 1) The first component, Improvement of livestock services access and delivery, aims to improve access...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

