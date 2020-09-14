PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-20-064
Date
September 14, 2020
To:
All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties
From:
Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 9/14/2020
Subject:
Livestock Risk Protection for Feeder Cattle, Fed Cattle, and Swine Revisions Effective for the 2021 and Succeeding Crop Years
Background
Federal Crop Insurance Corporation's Board of Directors (Board) approved revisions to the Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) plan of insurance for Feeder Cattle, Fed Cattle, and Swine, under section 508(h) of the Federal Crop Insurance Act, on August 20, 2020. The following revisions are applicable for the 2021 and succeeding crop years:
|
Coverage Level
(Percent)
|
Previous Subsidy Rate
(Percent)
|
Revised Subsidy Rate
(Percent)
|
95-100
|
25
|
35
|
90-90
|
30
|
40
|
85-90
|
35
|
45
|
80-85
|
35
|
50
|
75-80
|
35
|
55
|
70-75
|
35
|
55
|
Other approved changes for the 2021 crop year (will be released at a later date):
-
Increase head limits to:
-
Feeder Cattle - 6,000 head per endorsement/12,000 head annually
-
Fed Cattle - 6,000 head per endorsement/12,000 head annually
-
Swine - 40,0000 head per endorsement/150,000 head annually
-
Modify the livestock ownership requirement to 60 days
-
Add endorsement length options of 39 weeks and 52 weeks for swine
-
Modify the policy and create new feeder cattle and swine types to allow for livestock to be insured before birth
Action
Approved Insurance Providers (AIPs) will need to resubmit any 2021 LRP policies to get the revised subsidy amounts before issuing premium bills to the insured.
If you have any questions, please contact Cody Lovercamp, Product Administration and Standards Division at (816) 926-6389.
DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2021
Disclaimer
RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 21:44:06 UTC