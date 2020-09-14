Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Livestock Risk Protection for Feeder Cattle, Fed Cattle, and Swine Revisions Effective for the 2021 and Succeeding Crop Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 05:46pm EDT
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-20-064

Date

September 14, 2020

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 9/14/2020

Subject:

Livestock Risk Protection for Feeder Cattle, Fed Cattle, and Swine Revisions Effective for the 2021 and Succeeding Crop Years

Background

Federal Crop Insurance Corporation's Board of Directors (Board) approved revisions to the Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) plan of insurance for Feeder Cattle, Fed Cattle, and Swine, under section 508(h) of the Federal Crop Insurance Act, on August 20, 2020. The following revisions are applicable for the 2021 and succeeding crop years:

  • Increase the premium subsidy rate for the 2021 crop year. The rate will increase based on the coverage selected by the livestock producer as outlined below:
Coverage Level
(Percent)
Previous Subsidy Rate
(Percent)
Revised Subsidy Rate
(Percent)
95-100
25
35
90-90
30
40
85-90
35
45
80-85
35
50
75-80
35
55
70-75
35
55

Other approved changes for the 2021 crop year (will be released at a later date):

  • Increase head limits to:
  • Feeder Cattle - 6,000 head per endorsement/12,000 head annually
  • Fed Cattle - 6,000 head per endorsement/12,000 head annually
  • Swine - 40,0000 head per endorsement/150,000 head annually
  • Modify the livestock ownership requirement to 60 days
  • Add endorsement length options of 39 weeks and 52 weeks for swine
  • Modify the policy and create new feeder cattle and swine types to allow for livestock to be insured before birth

Action

Approved Insurance Providers (AIPs) will need to resubmit any 2021 LRP policies to get the revised subsidy amounts before issuing premium bills to the insured.

If you have any questions, please contact Cody Lovercamp, Product Administration and Standards Division at (816) 926-6389.

DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2021

Attachments

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 21:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pKILROY REALTY : BofAML Virtual Conference_Company Update_September 2020
PU
05:57pTANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS : Provides Liquidity And Operational Updates
PR
05:56pDATADOG : Announces Distributed Tracing for AWS Step Functions
BU
05:55pBCRA Boosts Floating Rate Deposit Taking
PU
05:55pElectronic Credit Invoices in Debtors' Database
PU
05:55pBALLARD POWER : Launches Industry-Leading High-Power Density Fuel Cell Stack for Vehicle Propulsion
PU
05:55pPRESIDENT MADURO : OPEC+ shows the way towards oil markets stability
PU
05:55pDCP Midstream Joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network
GL
05:54pDCP MIDSTREAM LP : Joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network
AQ
05:49pASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : Announces Pricing Of Its Private Offering Of Additional Senior Notes Due 2028 And Additional Senior Notes Due 2030
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla investors should be watching for M&A for S&P inclusion
2UK's G4S rejects 2.95 billion pound offer from Canadian security firm GardaWorld
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : Switzerland's Six makes highest bid for Borsa Italiana - sources
4NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD. : NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : , Pebble Partnership leaders to provide Pebble Pr..
5ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle Wins Bidding for TikTok in U.S., After Microsoft Proposal Rejected -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group