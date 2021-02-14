Livestock and Fisheries Sector Development Project - P159382

The development objective of the Livestock and Fisheries Sector Development Project for Ethiopia is to increase productivity and commercialization of producers and processors in selected value chains, strengthen service delivery systems in the livestock and fisheries sectors, and respond promptly and effectively to an eligible crisis or emergency. The project comprises of three components. The first component, linking more productive farmers to markets...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

