Livestock-producing families begin process to standardize the processing of their dairy products

04/08/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
  • These are families that make up a cheese factory in Chiapas, Mexico, which strives to work under the standards of sustainable livestock farming.

April 7, 2021. Livestock producers in the community of Los Ángeles, in Chiapas, Mexico, began to prepare process standardization manuals in an effort to standardize their processes for making different types of cheese and ensure the quality and safety of their products, which will give them more options for marketing and increasing their income.

The producer families are part of a Field School, led by the Biodiversity and Sustainable Agro-silvopastoral Livestock Landscapes project, known as BioPaSOS, implemented by CATIE (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center).

The process of building the standardization manuals will be facilitated by Elizabeth Cruz Cruz and Ciro Guzmán López, students of Community Development Engineering at the Higher Technological Institute of Cintalapa (ITSC, Its Spanish acronym ), with the support of the Sepultura Biosphere Reserve, the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (REBISE-CONANP, its Spanish acronym), the GEF project Sustainable Landscapes Conservation International (CI, its Spanish acronym), Mexico, and the BioPaSOS project.

This process will take place at the facilities of Quesería Los Ángeles, in the community of Los Ángeles, municipality of Villaflores, Chiapas, and the 13 families that are members of the cheese factory will participate.

Gerardo Ruíz, representative of Quesería Los Ángeles, commented that with the preparation of these process standardization manuals, they will be able to identify in detail the stages, materials, inputs and quantities required for the production of each type of cheese.

Also, Aida Alvarenga, partner of Quesería Los Ángeles, said that the manuals will also serve to identify weaknesses and opportunities for improvement and thus produce a high quality dairy product.

José Antonio Jiménez, coordinator of the BioPaSOS Project in Chiapas, thanked the producer families of Quesería Los Ángeles, Cruz and Guzmán for their interest in the participatory construction of these documents, and also thanked the BioPaSOS partner institutions involved for supporting these initiatives that will contribute positively to the families that make up the cheese factory.

BioPaSOS Project is supported by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), in coordination with the National Commission for Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity(CONABIO, its Spanish acronym) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER, its Spanish acronym), with funding from the International Climate Initiative (IKI) and with multiple local partners in their territories of intervention.

More information/written by:

José Antonio Jiménez
Local Coordinator
Biodiversity and Sustainable Agro-silvopastoral Landscapes Project (BioPaSOS)
CATIE
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Disclaimer

CATIE - Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 16:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
