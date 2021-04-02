Living Standards of Chinese Opium Smokers in Colonial Singapore

Ichiro Sugimoto is a Professor in the Faculty of International Liberal Arts at Soka University, Japan, where he has been a faculty member since 2009. From 2020, he serves as a Vice-Dean. Ichiro completed his M.A and PhD at the University of Malaya and his undergraduate studies at Soka University. His research interests lie in the area of the quantitative economic history of Malaysia and Singapore. Mainly, he focuses on the construction of long-term economic statistics and its empirical investigations.