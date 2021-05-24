Living in a Material World: Myths and Misconceptions about “Materiality”

Washington D.C.

May 24, 2021

Keynote Remarks at the 2021 ESG Disclosure Priorities Event Hosted by the American Institute of CPAs & the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and the Center for Audit Quality

Thank you, Neil [Stewart] for the introduction and for having me today as you discuss the important and timely topic of climate and ESG disclosures. I very much look forward to hearing from Janine [Guillot] and Julie [Bell Lindsay]. You both bring years of experience and significant expertise to these issues, and your organizations, SASB and CAQ, have contributed significantly to the development and understanding of ESG disclosure and assurance related to such disclosures.

This is a highly sophisticated audience of accountants, auditors, attorneys, and other professionals, with deep knowledge concerning public company accounting and other disclosures - how to identify, prepare, and verify them. The SEC needs your advice, your thoughts, and your expertise as we endeavor to craft a rule proposal for climate and ESG disclosures.[1]

As we all debate and deliberate over these issues, a great deal of attention is focused on the concept of materiality. Materiality is a fundamental proposition in the securities laws and in our capital markets more broadly. The system for public company disclosure is generally oriented around providing information that is important to reasonable investors. Although the SEC must craft the rules, and companies, with the help of lawyers and accountants, must comply with them, the viewpoint of the reasonable investor is the lens through which we all are meant to operate.[2] From a policy perspective, it is unfailingly simple and makes perfect sense: those with the money are the ones who decide how to spend it. And there is a clear corollary to that point - reinforced by Supreme Court precedent[3] - which is that investors are also the ones who decide what information they need to make those choices.

But as debates around climate and ESG disclosure have intensified, I have found through dozens if not hundreds of conversations that a number of misconceptions about materiality - what it is and what it is not - have proliferated. For example, many appear to believe that materiality currently works almost preternaturally, on its own with no need for regulatory involvement, to produce all important information from all public companies at all times. Many have also come to believe (incorrectly) that the SEC is legally prohibited from requiring specific disclosures unless it can demonstrate that each such disclosure is individually material to the bottom line of every public company.

Given the import of materiality to the current debate regarding climate and ESG disclosures, this is an opportune moment to discuss some of these myths and misconceptions - especially with this audience, one that is well-equipped to bring careful thought and analysis to these issues.

Myth #1: ESG matters (indeed all matters) material to investors are already required to be disclosed under the securities laws.

Let me start with the myth that I believe is the most prevalent. We frequently hear that new climate or ESG disclosure requirements are unnecessary because the existing disclosure regime already requires the disclosure of all material information.[4] This is simply not true, and reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the securities laws. Public company disclosure is not automatically triggered by the occurrence or existence of a material fact. There is no general requirement under the securities laws to reveal all material information. Rather, disclosure is only required when a specific duty to disclose exists.[5]

In a seminal Supreme Court case on materiality, Basic v. Levinson, the court found that preliminary merger negotiations may be material, affirming that materiality is to be gauged through the eyes of the 'reasonable investor.'[6] But Basic also acknowledged the fundamental principle that, under the securities laws, an omission of information - even material information - is not actionable absent a duty to disclose.[7] In Basic, the duty to disclose the pre-merger negotiations arose out of public statements the company made asserting that it was unaware of any developments that might explain high trading volumes and price fluctuations in its shares.[8]

So, what are the possible sources of a duty to disclose? A duty may arise by virtue of an explicit SEC disclosure requirement, such as those set forth in Regulation S-K.[9] A duty may also arise, as it did in Basic, in order to make other statements made by a company materially accurate or not misleading.

Let's take political spending by public companies as an example because it illuminates the principles behind both types of possible duties. We know that this type of information can be extremely important to reasonable investors.[10] Indeed the SEC received over a million requests to require such disclosures.[11] As the late founder of Vanguard, John Bogle, once said 'corporate managers are likely to try to shape government policy in a way that serves their own interests over the interests of their shareholders.'[12] When companies use shareholder funds for political influence, it stands to reason that shareholders would want to be able to assess for themselves whether such spending is in their interests.

But companies rarely disclose political spending in reports filed with the SEC for the simple reason that there are no explicit SEC rules requiring such disclosure.[13]

As I mentioned, another means by which a duty may arise is through statements a company makes on a topic which may then require the disclosure of additional information 'necessaryin order to make the statements made, in the light of the circumstances under which they are made, not misleading.'[14] In other words, if a company makes statements on a topic, a duty may arise to disclose additional information needed to ensure that those statements are materially accurate and complete.[15]

Continuing with the political spending example, after the events at the Capitol on January 6th, we saw companies increasingly making public pledges regarding their political spending practices.[16] One might argue that these public pledges give rise to a duty to disclose their actual political contributions - not unlike the duty to disclose merger negotiations in Basic - to ensure that such statements are not misleading, especially if actual contributions run contrary to these pledges. But such a duty would arise only based on discretionary statements made by management, not solely on the basis that information regarding political contributions is material to investors.

The bottom line is that absent a duty to disclose, the importance or materiality of information alone simply does not mandate its disclosure.

The securities laws currently include little in the way of explicit climate or other sustainability disclosure requirements.[17] In many instances, therefore, disclosure may be required only when a particular discussion of climate is collateral to something else disclosed by the company. The same is true for many ESG matters that lack express disclosure requirements. Thus, climate and ESG information important to a reasonable investor is not necessarily required to be disclosed simply because it is material.

Myth #2: Where there is a duty to disclose climate and ESG matters, we can rest assured that such disclosures are being made.

Investors are essentially told that if something is material, it is already being disclosed, suggesting that such disclosure is both required and effective. Even when a duty to disclose exists, however, a principles-based standard that broadly requires disclosure of 'material' information presupposes that managers, including their lawyers, accountants, and auditors, will get the materiality determination right. In fact, they often do not.

Although dependent upon the views of the reasonable investor, materiality determinations are typically made in the first instance by management. In doing so, management may rely on a 'gut' feeling, anecdotal interactions, and even their own experience as investors.[18] We know that in making these determinations, management frequently sees things differently from investors.[19] Academic literature indicates that preparers and auditors often employ higher materiality thresholds than do investors.[20] SEC enforcement cases likewise reveal infirmities in materiality determinations, as year after year the SEC brings scores of cases for negligence in making these assessments.[21]

The difference is perhaps not entirely unexpected. Management may view matters with an enthusiasm that reflects a belief in the nature and direction of their business.[22] Developments that investors may see as negative and in need of disclosure may be viewed by management as a temporary aberration or even a positive development.

That is, in part, why the system builds in checks and balances. Managerial judgments are usually subject to review by other professionals. Auditors examine the financial statements; lawyers review much of the narrative in SEC filings. Particularly with respect to materiality determinations and the content of SEC filings, management often relies extensively on the advice of legal counsel.

Yet, lawyers and auditors can also get the decision wrong. As with managers, they may see materiality differently from investors.[23] Academic studies reveal the consequences of this tendency.[24] Studies of restatements[25] and the obligation to disclose material loans,[26] for example, suggest that material information may be incorrectly characterized as immaterial.

Lawyers and auditors, like managers, are asked to apply the 'reasonable investor' test without necessarily having sufficient understanding of what investors want or expect. But there's more to it than that. Both lawyers and auditors have built-in incentives to agree with management, particularly on close cases. They have an economic[27] and psychological[28] incentive to want to retain positive relations with management.[29] This can create a form of implicit bias or predisposition,[30] causing auditors and lawyers to often expend efforts to support, rather than independently analyze, management's decisions.[31]

Take, for example, well-known litigation against Bank of America for failing to disclose burgeoning losses incurred by Merrill Lynch in connection with the bank's acquisition of that firm in late 2008.[32] The bank issued proxy materials seeking shareholder approval of the acquisition that purported to detail the economics of the transaction but failed to disclose billions in estimated losses. As the public record shows, the issue of whether these losses were material was vetted by legal counsel in what appears to be a thorough manner.[33] Counsel in the end concluded that the information was not material and therefore disclosure was not required.[34] Management relied on that advice in deciding not to disclose. Ultimately, however, the non-disclosure contributed to Bank of America paying damages and penalties of nearly $2.5 billion.[35]

Thus lawyers, auditors, and managers can and do get the determination of materiality wrong. And while our Enforcement Division stands ready to act whenever material information required to be disclosed is improperly withheld, these types of cases can be particularly difficult to police since the omitted information will often not be known to the public or the SEC.[36]

A disclosure system that lacks sufficient specificity and relies too heavily on a broad-based concept of materiality will fall short of eliciting information material to reasonable investors.

Myth #3: SEC disclosure requirements must be strictly limited to material information.

This assertion rivals the first myth in terms of its prevalence. It is often made without citation and appears to be a widely held assumption.[37] However, this is affirmatively not what the law requires, and thus not how the SEC has in fact approached disclosure rulemaking.

Indeed our statutory rulemaking authority under Section 7 of the Securities Act of 1933 gives the SEC full rulemaking authority to require disclosures in the public interest and for the protection of investors.[38] That statutory authority is not qualified by 'materiality.' Similarly, the provisions for periodic reporting in Sections 12, 13 and 15 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 are not qualified by 'materiality.' [39]

The concept of materiality arises under anti-fraud rules such as Rules 10b-5 and 14a-9,[40] where it plays a role in limiting how much information must be provided.In other words, materiality places limits on anti-fraud liability; it is not a legal limitation on disclosure rulemaking by the SEC.

In practice Regulation S-K has, from the outset, required periodic reports to include information that is important to investors but may or may not be material in every respect to every company making the disclosure.[41] We have done this, for example, with respect to disclosures of related party transactions,[42] environmental proceedings,[43] share repurchases,[44] and executive compensation.[45]

For disclosures of related party transactions and environmental proceedings, there are bright line disclosure thresholds, without regard for materiality.[46] For disclosures of share buybacks, all repurchases must be disclosed without reference to materiality. In adopting this requirement, the Commission recognized that buyback information overall 'is important to investors' and warrants an item requirement designed to 'enhance the transparency of issuer repurchases.'[47]

Similarly, the topic of executive compensation is itself material broadly. But the rule lays out a very specific regime for precisely what each company must disclose, including a tabular disclosure of numerous data points. It was not determined that each individual metric required is material to each and every public company subject to the rule.[48]

Moreover, if SEC disclosure rulemaking authority were artificially circumscribed by both an item-by-item, and company-by-company, analysis of materiality, comparability would be sacrificed almost completely. Indeed such an approach would be at odds with modern capital markets which have become increasingly comparative in nature[49] thus requiring at least some specific metrics in order to make appropriate comparisons.

The idea that the SEC must establish the materiality of each specific piece of information required to be disclosed in our rules is legally incorrect, historically unsupported, and inconsistent with the needs of modern investors, especially when it comes to climate and ESG.

Myth #4: Climate and ESG are matters of social or 'political' concern, and not material to investment or voting decisions.

This is one I've often addressed in the past,[50] so I'll just review a couple of summary points on this today. First, the idea that investor concerns with scientifically supported risks like those associated with climate change is grounded in 'politics' turns fact-based analysis on its head. If anything, it's the insistence that science and data must or should be ignored that appears questionable. Second, the fact that a topic may have political or social significance does not foreclose its being material, either qualitatively[51] or quantitatively. To the contrary, we are increasingly seeing all manner of market participants embrace ESG factors as significant drivers of decision-making, risk assessment, and capital allocation precisely because of their relationship to firm value.[52] Finally, investors, the arbiters of materiality, have been overwhelmingly clear in their views that climate risk and other ESG matters are material their investment and voting decisions.[53]

* * *

Where does this all leave us in the debate regarding climate and ESG disclosures? We must not operate under the false assumption that the securities laws already effectively elicit the information investors need. We must not be diverted by mistaken views regarding the SEC's rulemaking authority. And we must not be persuaded to ignore scientific evidence or other decision-useful data on the grounds that it intersects with issues of political or social concern. I hope we can dispense with these misnomers as we continue the important debate on how best to craft a rule proposal on climate and ESG risks and opportunities. Thank you for having me and I look forward to hearing from you in the comment process.