LIVING IN THE LIGHT: THE BANGLADESH SOLAR HOME SYSTEMS STORY

Attribution

Please cite the work as follows: Cabraal, Anil, William A. Ward, V. Susan Bogach and Amit Jain. 2021. Living in the Light: The Bangladesh Solar Home Systems Story. A World Bank Study. Washington, DC: World Bank.

Photo credit:

IDCOL (Front cover photo, and page no. vii, xi, xvii, 26, 27, 78, 79, 105) David Waldorf/The World Bank (page no. 3, 7, 12. 30, 37, 44)

Arne Hoel/The World Bank (page no. 65, 71)

Graphic design and Illustration by M. Inamul Shahriar

A World Bank Study

LIVING IN THE LIGHT:

THE BANGLADESH SOLAR HOME SYSTEMS STORY

Anil Cabraal

William A. Ward V. Susan Bogach Amit Jain

TABLE OF CONTENT