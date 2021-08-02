Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Liza Koshy Returns to Fabletics for Second Collection

08/02/2021 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fabletics releases a new, limited-edition capsule collection with actress, producer and entertainer, Liza Koshy. Following the success of her first collection and based on customer demand, Liza is back to deliver her unique design perspective again. In her second activewear collaboration with Fabletics, Liza took inspiration from nature and urban utility for a collection that is bold yet versatile.

Designed in a variety of the brand’s high-tech fabrics and textures, like second-skin Seamless, contouring SculpKnit®, and PureLuxe in a new ultra-shine fabric for added texture, Liza’s collection goes beyond bras and leggings, sporting a wide variety of pieces including bodysuits, joggers, hoodies, and more. Grounded in a neutral pallete of powder lights, the collection features pops of colors and a psychedelic Haze Wave print throughout to reflect Liza’s energy and creative personality.

“There’s something fabulous for every form of movement in my second Fabletics collection. This drop is custom made to induce your comfort and confidence,” says Koshy. “We added purposeful details to every style-- whether it’s Fabletics’s iconic pockets, custom zippers, adjustable belts or buttons, this collection is function at its finest.”

“The convertible Jean Puffer Jacket from the first drop was such a hit, we’re bringing even more versatility into our next collection —this time in a lightweight fabric with polished snaps and cargo pockets,” says Koshy. “The Harmony Jumpsuit can also be transformed from long pants to shorts with removable panels for an alternative look.”

  • The Finely Cutout Bodysuit is a new, size-inclusive silhouette that’s bound to make a statement when paired with the Reina Sweatpants.
  • The Rika Sports Bra in the Haze Wave print features an arched band to flatter curves and pairs perfectly with the matching Anywhere High-Waisted Legging for a striking look.
  • The Breakaway Pant includes silver metal snaps for easy removal for dancing or fitness.
  • The Leilani cropped tank flatters with a mock neckline, built in bra and functional front zipper.
  • The Angela Sleeveless Pullover hits at the natural waistline and complements the Anastasia High Waisted Cargo Short with contrast color block detailing.

To see and shop the full collection, visit fabletics.com and the brand’s 59 retail locations across the US starting August 1, 2021. The limited-edition Liza Koshy x Fabletics assortment consists of outfits ranging in sizes from XXS-4X, with VIP prices starting at $24.95.

About Fabletics
Founded in 2013, Fabletics brings the fashion-house approach into the activewear space by fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life. The brand’s spirit of inclusivity guides its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. New women’s styles drop every week in sizes XXS-4X, and men’s styles drop every month in sizes XS-XXL. See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, most of Europe and at the brand’s 59 state-of-the-art retail stores. To experience the full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes and more, visit fabletics.com. Fabletics is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Media Contacts:
Arielle Schechtman: aschechtman@fabletics.com
Carli Bendetti: cbendetti@fabletics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17efb7b6-63d9-4668-8c10-b0fdc64a6a74


Primary Logo

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy wearing the Rivka Medium Impact Sports Bra with the Anywhere Ultra High Waisted 7/8 Legging in the Haze Wave print from her new limited-edition capsule collection with Fabletics.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aAXOS FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:49aRio Grande Pacific Industrial Rail Services Is Excited to Announce a New Partnership With McAlister Assets/RCR Rail Co.
BU
09:49aMV INDEX SOLUTIONS : GmbH Licenses the MVIS US Business Development Companies Index to UBS AG
BU
09:47aStock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the KBW Virtual Community Bank Investor Conference
GL
09:46aKINGSTONE IN : Kingstone Companies, Inc
AQ
09:46aLOOP INDUSTRIES : Loop Industries, Inc.
AQ
09:46aRELX : Kantara Approves LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Risk Defense Platform Compliance with NIST SP 800-63 rev.3 (Technical) Class of Approval, as a Component Service at IAL2
PR
09:46aMARCO'S PIZZA : Finds 86% of Consumers Wish to Eat Any Sandwich Flavor as a Pizza
PR
09:46aLiza Koshy Returns to Fabletics for Second Collection
GL
09:46aMIDOCEAN PARTNERS : Acquires Louisiana Fish Fry, a Leading Branded Flavor and Seasonings Platform
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : doubles profit, hints at share buybacks as bad loan fears ease
5Resilient factories battling with delays, rising costs

HOT NEWS