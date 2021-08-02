Liza Koshy Returns to Fabletics for Second Collection

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fabletics releases a new, limited-edition capsule collection with actress, producer and entertainer, Liza Koshy. Following the success of her first collection and based on customer demand, Liza is back to deliver her unique design perspective again. In her second activewear collaboration with Fabletics, Liza took inspiration from nature and urban utility for a collection that is bold yet versatile.



Designed in a variety of the brand’s high-tech fabrics and textures, like second-skin Seamless, contouring SculpKnit®, and PureLuxe in a new ultra-shine fabric for added texture, Liza’s collection goes beyond bras and leggings, sporting a wide variety of pieces including bodysuits, joggers, hoodies, and more. Grounded in a neutral pallete of powder lights, the collection features pops of colors and a psychedelic Haze Wave print throughout to reflect Liza’s energy and creative personality.

“There’s something fabulous for every form of movement in my second Fabletics collection. This drop is custom made to induce your comfort and confidence,” says Koshy. “We added purposeful details to every style-- whether it’s Fabletics’s iconic pockets, custom zippers, adjustable belts or buttons, this collection is function at its finest.”

“The convertible Jean Puffer Jacket from the first drop was such a hit, we’re bringing even more versatility into our next collection —this time in a lightweight fabric with polished snaps and cargo pockets,” says Koshy. “The Harmony Jumpsuit can also be transformed from long pants to shorts with removable panels for an alternative look.”

The Finely Cutout Bodysuit is a new, size-inclusive silhouette that’s bound to make a statement when paired with the Reina Sweatpants.

The Rika Sports Bra in the Haze Wave print features an arched band to flatter curves and pairs perfectly with the matching Anywhere High-Waisted Legging for a striking look.

The Breakaway Pant includes silver metal snaps for easy removal for dancing or fitness.

The Leilani cropped tank flatters with a mock neckline, built in bra and functional front zipper.

The Angela Sleeveless Pullover hits at the natural waistline and complements the Anastasia High Waisted Cargo Short with contrast color block detailing.



To see and shop the full collection, visit fabletics.com and the brand’s 59 retail locations across the US starting August 1, 2021. The limited-edition Liza Koshy x Fabletics assortment consists of outfits ranging in sizes from XXS-4X, with VIP prices starting at $24.95.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013, Fabletics brings the fashion-house approach into the activewear space by fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life. The brand’s spirit of inclusivity guides its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. New women’s styles drop every week in sizes XXS-4X, and men’s styles drop every month in sizes XS-XXL. See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, most of Europe and at the brand’s 59 state-of-the-art retail stores. To experience the full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes and more, visit fabletics.com. Fabletics is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Media Contacts:

Arielle Schechtman: aschechtman@fabletics.com

Carli Bendetti: cbendetti@fabletics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17efb7b6-63d9-4668-8c10-b0fdc64a6a74