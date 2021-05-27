Ljubljana Stock Exchange : AP KAPITAL 2 d. o. o. – New listing of bonds APP2

Ljubljanska borza, d. d., Ljubljana
AP KAPITAL 2 d. o. o. - New listing of bonds APP2
|
Company:
|
AP KAPITAL 2 d. o. o.
|
Address:
|
Nazorjeva ulica 12, 1000 Ljubljana
|
Market segment:
|
SI ENTER market - subsegment ADVANCE BONDS
|
Ticker:
|
APP2
|
Security name:
|
AP KAPITAL 2, OBVEZNICE 2. IZDAJE 20/04/2024
|
ISIN code:
|
SI0032104158
|
CFI code:
|
DBFOGN
|
FISN:
|
APP/7.50 BD 20240420 SR SUB
|
LEI:
|
485100V7OWMTHKW01A65
|
Number:
|
3,000,000
|
Nominal value (in EUR):
|
3,000,000.00
|
Rate:
|
Fixed, 7.5%
|
Payment date:
|
Upon payment of the principal
|
Maturity date:
|
20 April 2024
|
Entry in the KDD d.d. Central registry:
|
12 May 2021
|
Date of listing on the SI ENTER Market:
|
31 May 2021
|
First trading day:
|
31 May 2021
|
Last trading day:
|
17 April 2024
|
Date of delisting from the Stock Exchange Market:
|
18 April 2024
|
Minimum trading unit:
|
One lot
|
One lot:
|
EUR 1,00
|
Price:
|
Displayed in percentage of the face value
|
First reference rate:
|
100
|
Trading method:
|
Auction trading
|
Other information:
|
Publication of Listing document for APP2 on SEOnet on 27 May 2021
