Ljubljana Stock Exchange : AP KAPITAL 2 d. o. o. – New listing of bonds APP2

05/27/2021 | 09:27am EDT
Ljubljanska borza, d. d., Ljubljana

AP KAPITAL 2 d. o. o. - New listing of bonds APP2

Company:

AP KAPITAL 2 d. o. o.

Address:

Nazorjeva ulica 12, 1000 Ljubljana

Market segment:

SI ENTER market - subsegment ADVANCE BONDS

Ticker:

APP2

Security name:

AP KAPITAL 2, OBVEZNICE 2. IZDAJE 20/04/2024

ISIN code:

SI0032104158

CFI code:

DBFOGN

FISN:

APP/7.50 BD 20240420 SR SUB

LEI:

485100V7OWMTHKW01A65

Number:

3,000,000

Nominal value (in EUR):

3,000,000.00

Rate:

Fixed, 7.5%

Payment date:

Upon payment of the principal

Maturity date:

20 April 2024

Entry in the KDD d.d. Central registry:

12 May 2021

Date of listing on the SI ENTER Market:

31 May 2021

First trading day:

31 May 2021

Last trading day:

17 April 2024

Date of delisting from the Stock Exchange Market:

18 April 2024

Minimum trading unit:

One lot

One lot:

EUR 1,00

Price:

Displayed in percentage of the face value

First reference rate:

100

Trading method:

Auction trading

Other information:

Publication of Listing document for APP2 on SEOnet on 27 May 2021

Disclaimer

Ljubljana Stock Exchange published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 13:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
