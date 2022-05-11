Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lloyd's of London AGM goes virtual on activist threat

05/11/2022 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Extinction Rebellion protest at Lloyd's of London building

LONDON (Reuters) - Commercial insurance market Lloyd's of London is encouraging members of its 100-odd syndicates to attend its annual general meeting next week online rather than in person, due to the threat of climate protests.

Since Lloyd's sent out invitations for the May 19 AGM on April 19, "the risk of disruption has significantly increased", chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said in a notice on the market's website dated May 10.

"To ensure the safety and security of our members and to allow the meeting to proceed in an orderly and fair manner, it is with regret that I must now strongly encourage all members attending the AGM to join virtually and not to attempt to enter the Lloyd's building on that day."

Climate activist groups Extinction Rebellion and Mothers Rise Up have previously staged protests outside the Lloyd's of London tower in the City of London, particularly around the market's underwriting of coal.

Extinction Rebellion and Mothers Rise Up did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lloyd's, whose members insure large risks from ships to energy rigs, introduced its first climate strategy in 2020 and has asked syndicates to stop providing new cover for coal businesses.

But activists say the policy does not go far enough, as it stops short of mandating insurers to pull out of coal.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40aThe meeting, then the mob. A 'turning point' in Sri Lankan crisis
RE
05:40aRussian diplomats spurned in Europe's capitals
RE
05:39aShanghai disease control officer lays down law defending quarantine measures
RE
05:39aIndia's top court puts colonial-era sedition law on hold for review
RE
05:38aEuro zone bond yields, inflation expectations fall
RE
05:38aGunmen kill seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush on army patrol -sources
RE
05:38aUK's National Grid wins approval for 200 million stg early payment to consumers
RE
05:38aAllianz sets aside another $2 billion over fund debacle
RE
05:36aMorgan Stanley warns 2022 global economic growth to be less than half of 2021
RE
05:29aLloyd's of London AGM goes virtual on activist threat
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
2Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
3ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
4Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..
5Blow to Roche's cancer immunotherapy prospects as 2nd trial fails

HOT NEWS