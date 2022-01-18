Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Lloyd's of London considering HQ move

01/18/2022 | 06:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Man enters the Lloyd's of London building in the City of London financial district

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London is considering whether to remain in its flagship City of London headquarters and may make a decision this year, the commercial insurance market said on Tuesday.

The tower, designed by British architect Richard Rogers, took eight years to build and was completed in 1986.

Companies are reassessing their office space as the COVID-19 pandemic showed working from home was viable.

The pandemic has also speeded up moves towards automation, with Lloyd's, which insures complex risks from oil rigs to footballers' legs, increasingly shifting away from doing business on its underwriting floor.

"As we adapt to new structures and flexible ways of working, we are continuing to carefully think about the future requirements for the spaces and services our marketplace needs," a spokesperson said by email. 

"Like many other organisations, we are considering a range of options around our workspace strategy and the future leasing arrangements for Lloyd's. We are aiming to share our plans during 2022."

Chinese insurer Ping An bought the building for 260 million pounds ($353.91 million) in 2013.

The lease expires in 2031 but there is a break clause in 2026.

The news was first reported by real estate publication React.

Lloyd's said on Monday that chief operations officer Jennifer Rigby would leave this week, with chief financial officer Burkhard Keese taking on her responsibility for technology and operations.

($1 = 0.7346 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.23% 87.56 Delayed Quote.11.08%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 2.41% 66.2 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
WTI 1.27% 85.265 Delayed Quote.8.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44aChina industry ministry deems 2022 a critical year for energy vehicle industry
RE
06:44aGerman investor morale hits 6-mth high on hopes COVID will ease
RE
06:43aLloyd's of London considering HQ move
RE
06:41aClimate activists lose court case against UK oil regulator
RE
06:40aLavrov says he told german counterpart it was counter-productive to politicise nord stream 2 gas pipeline
RE
06:39aAnalysis-Best supporting actor? NATO in secondary role if Russia invades Ukraine
RE
06:37aSri Lanka cenbank may raise rates as inflation pressure builds - Reuters Poll
RE
06:37aBlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push to value more than profits
RE
06:37aTREASURIES-Two-year yields surge above 1% for first time since Feb 2020
RE
06:32aMaltese conservative Metsola becomes third woman to head EU parliament
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Ouch
3BlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push to value more than profits
4The latest from London: High bond yields spook investors
5European new car sales down 1.5% in 2021 - ACEA

HOT NEWS